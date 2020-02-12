TAMPA — “Mean Girls” will be presented Feb. 18-23, in Carol Morsani Hall, at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa.
Performances are Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 7:30 p.m.; Friday at 8 p.m.; Saturday at 2 and 8 p.m.; and Sunday at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $44. For details, call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
Direct from Broadway, “Mean Girls” is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer Tina Fey, composer Jeff Richmond, lyricist Nell Benjamin and director Casey Nicholaw.
Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. Soon, this naïve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.
“Mean Girls” opened on Broadway in April 2018 to rave reviews at the August Wilson Theatre, where it has played to sold-out houses since beginning previews in March 2018. The show had its world premiere at the National Theatre in Washington, D.C., playing a sold-out run in the fall of 2017.
The creative team includes Scott Pask, set design; Gregg Barnes, costume design; Kenneth Posner, lighting design; Brian Ronan, sound design; Finn Ross and Adam Young, video design; Josh Marquette, hair design; Milagros Medina-Cerdeira, make-up design; Mary-Mitchell Campbell, music director; John Clancy, orchestrations; Glen Kelly, dance and incidental music arrangements; Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Jeff Richmond and Natalie Tenenbaum, vocal arrangements; Howard Joines, music coordinator; and Telsey + Co / Bethany Knox, CSA, casting.