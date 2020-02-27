TAMPA — Film and television comedy star George Lopez will take the stage Saturday March 7, in Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa.
Tickets start at $39.50. For details, call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
Lopez’s multi-faceted career encompasses television, film, standup comedy, and late-night television.
Last year, he was seen in “El Chicano,” a 2019 American superhero film directed by Ben Hernandez Bray.
In 2016-17, Lopez starred in “Lopez” on TV Land. Produced by Lopez, the series explored how he struggled between his two worlds and crises that are often of his own making. The half-hour single camera serialized comedy aired for two seasons.
For two seasons Lopez hosted “Lopez Tonight,” a late-night television talk show on TBS. This represented Lopez’s return to series television after co-creating, writing, producing, and starring in Warner Bros. Television’s groundbreaking hit sitcom “George Lopez,” which ran for six seasons on ABC.
In May 2004, Lopez’s autobiography “Why You Crying?” entered the New York Times Bestsellers List top 20. The book was co-written by Emmy winning writer and sportscaster Armen Keteyian. Lopez released his second memoir, “I’m Not Gonna Lie and Other Lies You Tell When You Turn 50,” in 2013 where he tells the unabashed and hilarious truth about aging — as only he can. Lopez was also the focus of the award-winning documentary “Brown is the New Green: George Lopez and the American Dream.”