CLEARWATER — The Manhattan Transfer will celebrate their 50th anniversary as they take to the road for their final world tour with special guest the Diva Jazz Orchestra. They will perform Saturday, Jan. 14, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $53. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400. For a complete list of tour dates and more information, visit www.manhattantransfer.net.
Beginning with their first performances in the early 1970s, The Manhattan Transfer have become the cornerstones of contemporary music. Originally launched by Tim Hauser in 1969, Hauser, Alan Paul, Janis Siegel and Laurel Masse were the original members of the group by 1972. Cheryl Bentyne joined the group in 1979 after Masse left. Upon Hauser’s passing, Trist Curless joined the group and can be heard extending the legacy of this powerhouse group. The current lineup features Paul, Siegel, Bentyne, and Curless.
Known for their amazing harmony and versatility, incorporating pop, jazz, R&B, rock and roll, swing, symphonic, and a cappella music, the group was signed by the legendary Ahmet Ertegun to Atlantic Records. The group made their recording debut with their self-titled album in 1975.
Initially considered an East Coast cult act, they expanded their following by starring in their own 1975 CBS-TV variety series as a summer replacement for “Cher.” Starting as an underground group in New York City, The Manhattan Transfer garnered international popularity when “Chanson D’Amour” from the 1976 “Coming Out” album became a No. 1 hit in Europe.
Some of the Manhattan Transfer’s biggest hits include “Operator,” “Chanson D’Amour,” “Twilight Zone,” “Birdland,” “The Boy from N.Y.C.,” “Spice of Life,” “Ray’s Rockhouse,” “The Shaker Song” and “Mystery.”
“The Junction,” the group’s 2018 album, debuted at No. 1 on iTunes Jazz. In 2022, they released “Fifty,” which features some brand-new songs along with reimagining of some of their favorites. “Fifty” was recorded with the WDR Funkhausorchester, a German broadcast orchestra.