CLEARWATER — Ruth Eckerd Hall’s 2020-21 Broadway Series will include multiple Tony Award-winners “Beautiful — The Carole King Musical” and “Jersey Boys” along with a full lineup of other favorites.
“We look forward to welcoming our guests this coming season to Ruth Eckerd Hall and the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre to enjoy Broadway’s most memorable musicals, like Rodgers & Hammerstein’s South Pacific, along with special treats like The Simon and Garfunkel Story,” said Susan Crockett, Ruth Eckerd Hall president and CEO.
Following is a look at the 2020-21 Broadway Series:
‘FRIENDS! The Musical Parody’
- Thursday, Feb. 4, 8 p.m.
- Friday, Feb. 5, 8 p.m.
- The Nancy And David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre
“FRIENDS! The Musical Parody” is the comedic musical that lovingly pokes fun at TV’s “Friends,” celebrating the adventures of your favorite group of 20-something friends as they navigate the pitfalls of work, life and love in 1990s Manhattan. It’s a typical day at New York’s only coffee shop, Central Perk, until an unexpected runaway bride enters the picture and kicks the whole gang out of second gear. The musical recreates our favorite moments from all 10 years of “Friends” through an uncensored, fast-paced, music-filled romp.
‘The Simon & Garfunkel Story’
- Saturday, Feb. 13, 8 p.m.
- The Nancy And David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre
The immersive concert-style theater show chronicles the amazing journey shared by the folk-rock duo, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel. It tells the story from their humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry to their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the 1960s to their dramatic split in 1970. It culminates with the famous “Concert in Central Park” reunion in 1981 with more than half a million fans in attendance. Using state-of-the-art video projection, photos and original film footage, the show also features a full live band performing all of their hits, including “Mrs. Robinson” (featured in the 1967 film “The Graduate”), “Cecilia,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “Homeward Bound” and many more.
‘Jersey Boys’
- Tuesday, Feb. 23, 8 p.m.
- Wednesday, Feb. 24, 8 p.m.
- Ruth Eckerd Hall
“Jersey Boys” is the behind-the-music story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard ... and the radio just couldn’t get enough. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story — a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. The show features all their hits including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Oh What a Night,” “Walk Like a Man,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” and “Working My Way Back to You.”
‘Beautiful — The Carole King Musical’
- Tuesday, March 23, 8 p.m.
- Ruth Eckerd Hall
Beautiful tells the inspiring true story of Carole King’s remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she made more than beautiful music, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation. The production features an array of beloved songs written by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil, including “I Feel the Earth Move,” “One Fine Day,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” and “You’ve Got A Friend.” “Beautiful” has a book by Tony Award-nominee and Academy Award-nominated writer Douglas McGrath. It is directed by Marc Bruni, with choreography by Josh Prince. The show took home two 2014 Tony Awards and a 2015 Grammy Award.
‘Rodgers & Hammerstein’s South Pacific’
- Saturday, April 3, 7:30 p.m.
- Ruth Eckerd Hall
Love transcends the harsh realities of war and prejudice in this sweeping Pulitzer Prize-winning tale centered around two unlikely love affairs. Set on a tropical island during World War II, this timeless Rodgers & Hammerstein classic features some of the most beautiful music ever composed woven into an inspiring story cherished the world over. Winner of ten Tony Awards, the beloved score’s songs include “Some Enchanted Evening,” “I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair” and “There is Nothin’ Like a Dame” amidst big, Broadway performances and a chorus of American sailors and Navy nurses ready to take you to Bali Ha’i.
‘Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show’
- Friday, April 16, 8 p.m.
- Saturday, April 17, 2 and 8 p.m.
- Ruth Eckerd Hall
“Riverdance” began its journey as the interval act in the 1994 Eurovision Song Contest, produced for television by Moya Doherty. This electrifying and innovative 7-minute dance piece was then developed into a full-length stage show by producer Moya Doherty, composer Bill Whelan and director John McColgan. With its fusion of Irish and International music and dance, the show broke all box office records during its world première run in Dublin in 1995. When the show transferred to London the reaction was unprecedented. There followed a hugely successful tour starting in New York in March 1996, where 8 sold-out shows at Radio City Music Hall heralded the start of two decades of touring by Riverdance companies throughout North America. Since its inception, Riverdance has packed theatres throughout North America, Oceania, Asia, Europe, South Africa and South America. Now, 25 years on, composer Bill Whelan has rerecorded his mesmerizing soundtrack while producer Moya Doherty and director John McColgan have completely reimagined the ground-breaking show with innovative and spectacular lighting, projection, stage and costume designs. “Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show” has been designed by lead designer Peter Canning, featuring set design by Alan Farquharson, lighting by Andrew Voller and video by Cosmo AV along with costumes by Joan Bergin and sound by Michael O’Gorman.
‘RAIN — A Tribute to the Beatles’
- Saturday, May 8, 7 p.m.
- Ruth Eckerd Hall
Tickets purchased for the April 19 show that was postponed due to the pandemic will be honored on the new date. In celebration of the anniversary of “Abbey Road,” RAIN will bring the greatest hits of this epic recording to life, in addition to all your early Beatles favorites. This mind-blowing performance takes you back in time with the legendary foursome delivering a note-for-note theatrical event that is “the next best thing to seeing the Beatles” according to the Associated Press. Experience the worlds’ most iconic band and come celebrate the best of “Abbey Road” with “RAIN — A Tribute to The Beatles.”
Tickets for the performances of “Beautiful — The Carole King Musical,” “Jersey Boys,” “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s South Pacific” and “Riverdance” start at $35. Tickets for “RAIN: A Tribute to The Beatles” also start at $35. Tickets for this performance originally scheduled for April 19 will be honored on this new date. Tickets for “Friends! The Musical Parody” start at $35. Tickets for “The Simon & Garfunkel Story” start at $39.
Tickets for all performances will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, May 21, at 10 a.m. Tickets are currently available to Ruth Eckerd Hall members, based on individual levels of membership. To purchase tickets and for more information, including membership, visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com.