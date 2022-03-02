CLEARWATER — Two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Graham Nash will perform Friday, March 11, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $53.50. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
Nash — also a two-time Songwriter’s Hall of Fame inductee — will present “An Intimate Evening of Songs and Stories.” Towering above virtually everything that he has accomplished in his multi-faceted career stands the litany of songs that he has written and introduced to the soundtrack of the past half-century.
His body of work, beginning with his contributions to the Hollies from 1964 to 1968, continues all the way to his most recent solo album, “This Path Tonight,” released in 2016. The original classic union of Crosby, Stills & Nash, along with Neil Young, lasted but 20 months, yet their songs are embedded in our DNA — including Nash’s “Marrakesh Express,” “Teach Your Children” and “Our House.”
Nash’s solo career debuted in 1971 with “Songs for Beginners.” Songs from that album stayed in Nash’s concert sets for years, including “I Used to Be a King” and “Simple Man.”
The most resilient, long-lived and productive partnership to emerge from the CSNY camp launched with the eponymously titled Graham Nash/David Crosby (1972), bookended by Nash’s “Southbound Train” as the opening track and “Immigration Man” as the closer. The duo contributed further to the soundtrack of the ’70s on their back-to-back albums, “Wind on the Water” (1975) and “Whistling Down the Wire” (1976).
In 2013, Nash released his long-awaited autobiography “Wild Tales,” which delivers a look back at his career and the music that defined a generation.
In recognition for his contributions as a musician and philanthropist, Nash was appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth. While continually building his musical legacy, Nash is also an internationally renowned photographer and visual artist. With his photography, Nash has drawn honors including the New York Institute of Technology’s Arts & Technology Medal and Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters and the Hollywood Film Festival’s inaugural Hollywood Visionary Cyber Award. His work is collected in the book “Eye to Eye: Photographs by Graham Nash.” He curated others’ work in the volume “Taking Aim: Unforgettable Rock ’n’ Roll Photographs Selected by Graham Nash” (2009).