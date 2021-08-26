ST. PETERSBURG — The Struts will perform Tuesday, Aug. 31, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates will open at 7 p.m. Advance tickets are $25. Tickets are $30 the day of the event. For tickets and information, call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
The Struts are touring in support of “Strange Days,” the band’s 2020 album. “Strange Days” came to life over the course of a charmed and frenzied burst of creativity last spring. After getting tested for COVID-19, the band all moved into the Los Angeles home of producer Jon Levine and immediately set to work. Within just 10 days of couch-crashing at Levine’s house, the Struts had laid down nine original tracks and a masterful cover of a Kiss B-side. The current lineup features Luke Spiller, vocals; Adam Slack, guitars; Jed Elliott, bass; and Gethin Davies, drums.
“It was so much fun to make a record this way instead of getting everything done in between touring, working with multiple producers in multiple countries,” said Spiller. “We were all just burning to capture that excitement as much as we possibly could, and at times it felt like the songs were literally just falling from the sky.”
Mixed by Claudius Mittendorfer, the result is a powerhouse album that lifts the Struts’ glammed-up breed of modern rock to entirely new and wildly thrilling heights.