CLEARWATER — JD Simo and GA-20 will perform Friday, Jan. 21, 8 p.m., in the Murray Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Tickets, starting at $25.50, are on sale now. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400.
JD Simo melds classic electric blues, the power of heralded British trios like Cream and the expansive sonic explorations of jazz and even the Grateful Dead into a vintage vibe that blurs the lines between genre and generations. His remarkable talent has earned Simo opportunities to share the stage with many notable headliners including Greta Van Fleet, Big Head Todd, Tommy Emmanuel, Blackberry Smoke and Phil Lesh.
Simo’s latest self-titled album, released in August 2020, was recorded at the Sound Emporium in Nashville, Tennessee, and produced by Eddie Spear. Under the supervision of Dave Cobb, Simo is currently co-scoring and playing all the guitar for the new Baz Lurhman directed Warner Bros Elvis biopic starring Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker, due for release in 2022.
Blues music is revered for its timelessness. The best blues — no matter how old — sounds as fresh and visceral today as it did when first recorded. The high-energy electric blues trio GA-20 — featuring guitarist Matt Stubbs, guitarist/vocalist Pat Faherty and drummer Tim Carman — know this well. Since first forming in 2018, GA-20 has drawn inspiration for their primal, original music from late 1950s/early 1960s blues, R&B and rock ’n’ roll. They use rare and vintage gear, creating powerfully raw, driving music that is at once traditional and refreshingly modern.
The band’s dynamic self-penned songs sound and feel as fresh and real as the old blues they love and perform, including songs by Otis Rush, J.B. Lenoir, Howlin’ Wolf, Junior Wells and their favorite, Hound Dog Taylor. According to Stubbs, "Not enough people know just how cool Hound Dog Taylor was."
This August, Colemine Records, working in partnership with Alligator Records, plans to release GA-20’s new full-length album, “Try It … You Might Like It! GA-20 Does Hound Dog Taylor.” The album will feature 10 songs written or performed by the legendary six-fingered Chicago bluesman Theodore Roosevelt "Hound Dog" Taylor.
Stubbs is a 12-year veteran — and still a member — of blues master Charlie Musselwhite’s touring band. He’s performed with James Cotton and John Hammond, among many others. Faherty played rock and metal guitar until he was bitten by the blues bug.
The trio’s debut album “Lonely Soul,” released in 2019, debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Blues Chart. Their EP, “Live Vol. 1,” seemingly came out of nowhere to debut No. 1 a year later.