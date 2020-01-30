Syd Entel Galleries to celebrate Hessam Abrishami’s career
SAFETY HARBOR — The work of internationally acclaimed artist Hessam Abrishami will be featured in an exhibition running Feb. 8 through March 7 at Syd Entel Galleries/Susan Benjamin Glass Etc., 247 Main St., Safety Harbor.
The artist will be on hand for an opening reception Saturday, Feb. 8, 5 to 8 p.m. The show is open to the public.
Abrishami has worked from his early years to gain the freedom and education necessary to make his life’s vision come true. He has now been recognized and exhibited in over 100 one-man gallery shows, over 25 international exhibitions, and multiple museum exhibitions. He was recently presented with the key to the city of Ormond Beach, where his work is currently displayed in that city’s Museum of Modern Art. He currently owns Studio Fine Art, his art publishing company, which has produced his most recent prints and published five books on the artist, his life, and his work.
Abrishami is still driven by the deeply felt values that he developed during his early days in Iran and Europe. He believes strongly in the goodness of people and this world, which is reflected in not only his art, but in his personal values.
Gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For information, call Linda Gagliostro 727-725-1808 or email linda@sydentelgalleries.com.
St. Pete City Theatre holds auditions for ‘Sunshine City, the Musical’
ST. PETERSBURG — Auditions for “Sunshine City, the Musical” will be Sunday, Feb. 23, 6:30 p.m. and Monday, Feb. 24, 6:30 p.m., at St. Petersburg City Theatre, 4025 31st St. S., St. Petersburg.
The production will be directed by Susan Demers and David Middleton. Production dates will be April 17-26. Rehearsals will begin March 2 and will be Monday through Thursday, 6:30 p.m.; and Sunday, 2 to 6 p.m.
This is an open call. No appointment is necessary. Candidates should prepare 16 bars of musical theater song that showcases their range and personality. Candidates should bring sheet music. A pianist will be provided.
For additional information, visit www.SPCityTheatre.org.
PAGES to stage ‘Over the River and Through the Woods’
SAFETY HARBOR — The Performing Arts Group at Espiritu Santo will present “Over the River and Through the Woods,” running Feb. 6-9, at Espiritu Santo Catholic Church and School, 2405 Philippe Parkway, Safety Harbor.
Performances will be Thursday through Saturday, 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, 2 p.m. Tickets cost $16. Visit espiritusantocc.weshareonline.org.
The show features Angy Hayes as Aida, Norman Caltagirone as Emma, Lou Russo as Nunzio, Rick Kastel as Frank, Steven Brodnick as Nick, and Ana Gutierrez as Caitlin. Brodnick directs the production, with Alicyn Weber serving as stage manager, assisted by Jo Clark.
Coffee & Conversation program to feature Marguerite Jirau
DUNEDIN — Chef Marguerite Jirau will take part in the monthly Coffee and Conversation series Thursday, Feb. 13, noon, at Dunedin Fine Art Center, 1143 Michigan Blvd., Dunedin.
Presented by the Sterling Society of DFAC, admission to these relaxed talks is $5 per person and is free to current DFAC members. For information, call 727-298-3322 or visit www.dfac.org.
Jirau will present an artistic veggie display using various types of vegetables to make intricate flowers. This decorative display can be used for many suitable events for all occasions.
Jirau is a member of American Culinary Association, Tampa Bay Chapter. She is a personal chef and substitute teacher for Pinellas County. She retired from Walt Disney World in 2014, where she was employed for 20 years. Previously, she worked in hotels in Orlando, such as the Wyndham, Peabody, Hilton and Buena Vista Resort. The chef has worked as the culinary instructor at technical colleges and at Seminole Public High School in Pinellas County. She is presently a part-time instructor at Hillsborough Community College and at the Dunedin Fine Art Center Food Arts program.
SAGES to present ‘Denying Gravity’
PINELLAS PARK — The award-winning play “Denying Gravity” will be presented Sunday, March 15, 2 to 3:30 p.m., at Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave. N., Pinellas Park.
Admission is free. The play is performed by SAGES Theater Company.
Live theater creates an experience of twists and turns between comedy and drama in the life of an active retiree who makes a minor misstep and finds herself in the realm of the unexpected. Actual first responders from the Pinellas Park Fire Department are cast in cameo roles.
For information, visit sagestheater.org, email playswithpurpose@sagestheater.org or call 727-536-7076.
Church presents ‘Lights, Camera, Action’
SEMINOLE — “Lights, Camera, Action” will be presented Feb. 28 through March 7 at the Oakhurst United Methodist Church, 13400 Park Blvd., Seminole.
Performances will be Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.; and Sunday, 2 p.m. Seating in the foundry will begin 45 minutes before showtime. Tickets are $20 a person. Reservations are required. Tickets can be reserved by calling 727-399-2821.
This will be the 15th annual musical production sponsored by the church. Sarah Meredith, a featured Busch Gardens performer, will direct, choreograph and star in the show. The musical revue is packed with well- known songs from the stage and screen, as well as dance and comedy. A silent auction and canned food drive will be held to support local ministries. Desserts will be served during intermission.
Second Saturday ArtWalk set
ST. PETERSBURG — The Waterfront Arts District, Central Arts District, EDGE District, Grand Central District, and the Warehouse Arts District become one arts destination for the St. Petersburg Second Saturday ArtWalk on Saturday, Feb. 8, 5 to 9 p.m.
The monthly event allows attendees to explore St. Petersburg’s five exciting arts districts as more than 40 artists’ studios and galleries open their doors. Many of the ArtWalk galleries celebrate the opening of brand-new exhibitions each month. It’s an exciting time to see new work by local and national artists, enjoy refreshments and often live music.
For a map and list of participants, visit www.stpeteartsalliance.org.
Pinellas Opera League to host luncheon
DUNEDIN — The Pinellas Opera League will host a luncheon Wednesday, Feb. 5, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at the Dunedin Golf Club, 1050 Palm Blvd., Dunedin.
The group meets first Wednesdays, October through June. The luncheons feature entertainment by performers from area opera companies. The cost is $25 for members and $30 for nonmembers. Reservations are required. Call 727-796-7260 or email rwignall@tampabay.rr.com. Visit www.pinellasoperaleague.org for more details.
HPDA seeks new members
SEMINOLE — The Heart of Pinellas Decorative Artists invites anyone interested in decorative painting to come to a meeting.
The group usually meets second Saturdays at Faith Community Church, 11501 Walker Ave., Seminole. All skill levels are welcome from beginning to advanced.
HPDA is a chapter of the international organization Society of Decorative Painters. Members come from all over the Tampa Bay area. Each month they participate in an art project in a variety of mediums. HPDA also holds several workshops throughout the year with local and national instructors and hosts “learn to paint” seminars for beginners who wish to try a decorative art project.
Over the years the group has adopted a variety of philanthropic projects and supports the arts in the community with outreach programs. This year the group will participate in Festival of Trees and collecting food for a food pantry. To raise money for the chapter and its projects, a luncheon is held each March with members decorating tables in a theme of their choice. Baskets are raffled off and a silent auction of painted items held.
For information, visit www.hpdafl.com or call Linda Myers at 727-244-4321.
Pinellas Park Civic Orchestra to perform
PINELLAS PARK — The Pinellas Park Civic Orchestra will perform Sunday, Feb. 2, 7:30 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave. N., Pinellas Park.
The concert will feature musical selections including classical masterpieces and Broadway hits. The program will include selections from “The King and I” as well as compositions by Dvořák, Beethoven and Gerswhin. The Musical Chairs, a string ensemble, will be performing in the lobby at 6:45 p.m.
Admission is free, but donations are welcome. Visit www.pinellasparkcivicorchestra.org.
Tampa Bay Ukulele Society to host festival, concerts
DUNEDIN — In celebration of World Ukulele Day, the Tampa Bay Ukulele Society will host a free festival and concerts Saturday, Feb. 1, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., in downtown Dunedin.
With more than 2,500 members, the Tampa Bay Ukulele Society is the largest and most active ukulele club in the world. The club provides education, entertainment and community service to the greater Tampa Bay area.
The WUD festival will kicks off with multiple performances at various downtown locations. A total of 15 solo performers, duos, trios and band acts will be playing at 10 different venues. A full schedule is available online at www.worldukeday.com.
Participating ukulele musicians include Tom Hood & the Tropical Sons, Reenee & the Rollers, the Barnkickers, Jct. 27, Matt Walden, The Blurry Truth, Bonnie Kahn, Marina Carillo, the Happy Ukers, the Pineapple Scruffs, Dunedin Ukes, Paper and Strings, Anne Milanese Trio, Lynn Olson, Ed Glaser and Ladies of Uke.
Venues for daytime performances include Honu, Happy’s Bayou Bites, Nature’s Food Patch, Casa Tina, Dunedin Brewery, Fenway Hotel, House of Beer, Stirling Wine, Pisces Sushi and Global Bistro.
The event also will feature workshops to help ukulele players improve their skills.
For information about the Tampa Bay Ukulele Society, visit tampabayukulelesociety.com. For festival information, visit www.worldukeday.com.