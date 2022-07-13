CLEARWATER — Emmy nominated actor, comedian and singer Jon Lovitz will take the stage Thursday, July 21, 8 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Lovitz will be making his debut at the Capitol Theatre. One of the best-known names in comedy, he has been working non-stop since he was nominated for an Emmy his first two years on “Saturday Night Live.” While on SNL, he became known for his characters Tommy Flanagan of Pathological Liars Anonymous, Master Thespian, Hanukkah Harry, and The Devil. He has appeared in numerous films, including “Big,” “A League of Their Own,” “The Wedding Singer,” “High School High,” “Small Time Crooks,” “Rat Race,” “The Producers,” “Eight Crazy Nights,” “The Benchwarmers,” and “Grown Ups 2,” among many others. He has also worked with acclaimed directors such as Penny Marshall, Rob Reiner, Jerry Zucker, and Woody Allen.
Along with his comedy, Lovitz is well known for his distinctive voice. He was the lead voice for the character Jay Sherman in the acclaimed cult cartoon series “The Critic.” He has also appeared in 12 episodes of “The Simpsons,” even creating the character of Marge Simpson’s boyfriend, Artie Ziff — who sounds suspiciously like Jay Sherman.
Lovitz was the first famous guest star on the hit show “Friends.” In the same week, he appeared on an episode of “Seinfeld.” He also had a recurring roles on “Hot in Cleveland,” “Las Vegas,” “Two and a Half Men,” “Hawaii Five-O,” and “New Girl.”
For the last 15 years Jon has pursued a career as a stand-up comedian. He is one of the few performers to start as an actor and then become a stand-up comedian who successfully headlines nightclubs, theatres, and casinos across the country.