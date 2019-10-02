TAMPA — Twenty One Pilots will perform Wednesday, Oct. 9, 8 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
Tickets start at $35.75. Call 800-745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com for tickets. For venue information, visit www.amaliearena.com.
Twenty One Pilots earned major attention with the release of “Blurryface” in 2015. Their fourth studio album would go on to sell over 7 million copies worldwide. “Stressed Out,” one of the album’s singles, earned the band their first Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.
Last year, the band released “Trench.” The gold-certified collection earned the winning duo of Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun their biggest sales week ever in the United States, with 175,000 units sold in its first week. The Columbus, Ohio, band moved 135,000 copies of “Trench” in pure album sales without the aid of a ticket/album bundle for their worldwide headlining Bandit Tour.
“Trench,” with over 52 million on-demand audio streams its first week, also marked the largest streaming week — debut or otherwise — in the U.S. for a rock album. The album earned Twenty One Pilots top-five chart debuts around the globe including the U.S., U.K., Belgium, Canada, Finland, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Scotland and
Sweden, with No. 1 debuts in Australia, New Zealand and The Netherlands.
“Trench” is highlighted by the No. 1 alternative smash "Jumpsuit," which earned the duo their fourth Grammy nomination, this time for Best Rock Song. “Trench” also features album standouts "Nico And the Niners," "Levitate" and "My Blood," which is accompanied by a Tim Mattia-directed video streaming now on the band's official YouTube channel and all other providers.