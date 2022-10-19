TAMPA — On the heels of its sold-out spring 2022 “Dreams in Gold” tour, Grammy-award winning rock band Greta Van Fleet are back on the road for new arena shows this fall. The outing includes a show Wednesday, Oct. 26, 7 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
Tickets start at $45.75. Visit www.ticketmaster.com. Joining Greta Van Fleet will be Durand Jones & The Indications and Crown Lands.
The group is touring in support of its acclaimed sophomore album “The Battle at Garden’s Gate,” released last year to extensive chart and critical success. The album debuted at No. 1 Billboard Rock Album, No. 1 Billboard Hard Rock Album, No. 1 Billboard Vinyl Album, No. 2 Billboard Top Album Sales and in the Top 10 on the Billboard 200. The album currently has 275,000 in sales with streaming numbers at 200 million and continuing to climb.
Forming in Frankenmuth, Michigan, back in 2012, Greta Van Fleet consists of three brothers: vocalist Josh Kiszka, guitarist Jake Kiszka, bassist/keyboardist Sam Kiszka; as well as drummer Danny Wagner. Together they have performed across multiple continents, sold over 2 million albums worldwide, performed on late night television shows, topped the Billboard U.S. Mainstream Rock and Active Rock charts and won the Grammy Award for Best Rock Album in 2019.
Pushing beyond the boundaries of the funk and soul on their previous releases, “Private Space,” Durand Jones & The Indications’ third album, unlocks the door to a wider range of sounds and launches boldly into a world of synthy modern soul and disco beats dotted with strings. It’s an organic, timeless record that’s as fresh as clean kicks and familiar as your favorite well-worn LP.
“At the end of the day, I just want people to close their eyes and forget where they are,” said Durand Jones. “Just the way a Stevie Wonder album does for me.”
The Indications — featuring Durand Jones on vocals, Aaron Frazer on drums and vocals, Blake Rhein on guitar, Steve Okonski on keys, and Mike Montgomery on bass — are equally beloved for their energetic, joyous shows, dual lead singers and thoughtful songwriting.