The coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on the film industry. Movie theaters are temporarily closed. Many film releases have been moved to future dates or delayed indefinitely. The following films are scheduled to be released via video on demand.
‘The High Note’
- Genre: Drama and music
- Cast: Dakota Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Ice Cube, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Zoe Chao, June Diane Raphael, Deniz Akdeniz, Bill Pullman, and Eddie Izzard
- Director: Nisha Ganatra
- Rated: PG-13
From acclaimed director Nisha Ganatra comes a hilarious and moving story about following your dreams set inside the dynamic world of L.A.’s glamorous music scene.
Superstars don’t come much bigger than Grace Davis (Tracee Ellis Ross), the celebrated diva whose unbelievable talent has won her countless accolades and the adoration of generations of fans. Keeping pace with Grace’s every demand is her devoted if overworked personal assistant Maggie (Dakota Johnson). Maggie spends her days traversing Los Angeles running errands, yet she still aspires to make it in the cutthroat, male-dominated music business as a producer.
From the confines of the apartment she shares with her spunky roommate Katie (Zoe Chao), Maggie is secretly perfecting her own mix of Grace’s upcoming live greatest hits album. She’s convinced that her dogged work ethic and her devotion to preserving the classic elements of Grace’s sound will pay dividends. Her skills are put to the test when Maggie meets gifted musician David Cliff (Kelvin Harrison Jr.). As they write and record new material together, Maggie finds herself pulled between pursuing her passion and her commitment to Grace.
Things come to a head when Grace’s long-time manager (Ice Cube) presents the singer with a choice that could alter the course of her career, and Grace must wrestle with a decision that could have life-altering consequences. What follows is a series of surprises that not even the ultra-prepared assistant could have predicted — events poised to change both Maggie and Grace’s lives forever.
Funny, fresh and romantic, “The High Note” is a delightful, female-driven modern comedy about talent, persistence and the power of music to bring people together. The film is scheduled to be released digitally via video on demand May 29 by Focus Features.
‘End of Sentence’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Logan Lerman, John Hawkes, Sarah Bolger, and Olafur Darri Olafsson
- Director: Elfar Adalsteins
- Not rated
After being widowed, Frank Fogle reluctantly embarks on a journey to honor his wife's last wish of spreading her ashes in a remote lake in her native Ireland and a promise of taking his estranged son, Sean, along for the trip. Between a disconcerting Irish wake, the surfacing of an old flame, the pick-up of a pretty hitchhiker and plenty of unresolved issues, the journey becomes a little more than father and son had bargained for.
Gravitas Ventures will release “End of Sentence” on VOD May 29.
‘Intuition (La Corazonada)’
- Genre: Drama, mystery and suspense
- Cast: Luisana Lopilato, Joaquín Furriel, Rafael Ferro, Maite Lanata, and Juan Manuel Guilera
- Director: Alejandro Montiel
- Not rated
“La Corazonada” tells the story of Manuela “Pipa” Pelari (Luisana Lopilato), who begins her career as a police detective.
Working alongside with her mentor, the controversial detective Francisco Juánez (Joaquín Furriel), together they must solve the violent murder of a 19-year-old girl when all the clues point to the fact that she was murdered by her best friend. At the same time, Pipa will have another difficult mission, to secretly investigate the murder of a young boy where her boss Juanez seems to be guilty.
The film debuts on Netflix May 28.