ST. PETERSBURG — The Warehouse Arts District Association, in collaboration with Sunscreen Film Festival, Place Projects, and the city of St. Petersburg, will present a Fall Film Series showcasing a thoughtfully curated array of compelling films.
Featuring four outstanding films, the series aims to captivate and engage, with each film carefully chosen to resonate with distinct themes, inviting dialogue with the audience. The screenings are scheduled to take place at the ArtsXchange Outdoor Theater on 515 22nd St. S., St. Petersburg, on four consecutive Saturday evenings from 8 to 10 p.m. General admission tickets are priced at $15 per movie. The schedule for the series is as follows:
• Oct. 14 — "Between Sea and Land" (2016) for Hispanic Heritage Month
• Oct. 21 — "An American in Paris" (1951) exploring movement and dance
• Oct. 28 — "Fear of Rain" (2021) in the spirit of Halloween, accompanied by a costume contest
• Nov. 4 — "The Candidate" (1972) aligning with the forthcoming election year
Attendees are encouraged to arrive early. For members of WADA, complimentary popcorn will be available. Furthermore, following the screening of "Between Sea and Land" on Oct. 14, a Q&A session with screenwriter, actor, and director Manolo Cruz is scheduled, while the "Fear of Rain" screening on Oct. 28 promises an exhilarating Halloween-themed costume contest.
For more information about the Fall Film Series and to secure your tickets, visit warehouseartsdistrict.wildapricot.org/event-5382489.