SAFETY HARBOR — Bill and the Belles will perform Friday, April 21, at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor.
Doors open at 7 p.m. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 the day of the show. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.
Roots mainstays Bill and the Belle’s “Happy Again,” released in 2021, isn’t exactly happy.
The album marks a new chapter for the group by featuring 11 all-original songs penned by founding member Kris Truelsen. It is about Truelsen’s divorce, but the group has a knack for saying sad things with a bit of an ironic smirk, pairing painful topics with a sense of release and relief. The band often jokes that their setlists appear mournful and angry, but if you don’t listen to the words, you wouldn’t know it.
“One of the darkest times of my life turned out to be one of the most creative,” said Truelsen. He realized is life was chaos — and that he needed to write about it.
Turelsen’s personal loss turned out to be a creative boon for the band. Many of the songs were cranked out in just a few months, two were even written the night before they were recorded. This raw songcraft, along with the deft production touch of Teddy Thompson, son of Linda and Richard Thompson, who encouraged using only first or second takes, gives “Happy Again” an emotional punch that deepens with each listen.
The core of “Happy Again” is the foundational Bill and the Belles quartet sound featuring Truelsen on guitar, fiddler Kalia Yeagle, bassist Andrew Small, and banjo/banjo-uke player Helena Hunt, recently replaced by Aidan VanSuetendael. The album is also gently supported by Nick Falk on electric guitar and percussion and Don Eanes on piano and B3 Hammond.
Early fans of the band were hooked by their singing, and “Happy Again” continues to deliver stellar vocal trio arrangements, honed by Yeagle. The band began as a project to explore the sounds between rural and urban music, between vaudeville and down-home roots, but they’ve arrived somewhere wholly their own. They revel in the in-between: deeply engaged with the string band tradition and eager to stretch those influences to contemporary settings. “Happy Again” is the latest chapter of that ongoing story: what happens when a string band from East Tennessee lays down a session at Motown. It’s a welcome evolution that feels familiar and timeless.
“This was one of the first times I felt like I was writing country songs like my heroes that were actually from my own perspective,” said Truelsen. “I quickly realized it made sense for us to break the rules.”
The group subverts expectations for a string band, taking a page from some of the finest early country and rock songwriters that drifted happily between genres. Truelsen describes the band’s mission: “One of my ultimate goals is to write songs that are hard to classify in a certain time period. To transcend the now.”