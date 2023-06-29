ST. PETERSBURG — The Palladium, a renowned institution dedicated to fostering artistic excellence, recently announced the launch of the Palladium Creative Fellowships applications for 2023-2034.
The program is designed to nurture culturally diverse performing artists, providing them with a full-service theater as a creative space to showcase their talent and captivate audiences.
For applications information, visit: https://mypalladium.org/creative-fellowships.
The Palladium Creative Fellowships — formerly known as Creative Class — offer significant financial support to local artists, enabling them to embark on transformative journeys in collaboration with the Palladium Theater.
The Palladium Theater’s Creative Fellowships program aims to elevate local artists with a platform to realize their creative projects and performance goals while enlightening audiences with an inspiring compass of artistic expression.
"Our mission is to provide the space and resources for artists from all backgrounds to thrive while sharing their unique voices and artistic visions with our audiences. The Palladium has always been a beacon of artistic expression, and we are committed to helping bay area artists develop their careers," said Paul Wilborn, executive director at the Palladium. "I urge performing artists to embrace this opportunity and submit their applications for the Palladium Creative Fellowships. We are looking forward to discovering more extraordinary talent from within our community."
The Palladium Creative Fellowships offer a multitude of exceptional benefits to selected artists, ensuring their artistic endeavors receive the support they deserve. Each fellowship includes a $2,500 stipend and the possibility for additional funding at the time of the project, enhancing the potential impact and scope of the artists' work.
Fellows gain complimentary access to state-of-the-art Palladium facilities, technical assistance from the Palladium’s professional sound and lighting staff, use of the Palladium backline, and invaluable marketing tools to ensure each artist’s work reaches a broad and appreciative audience.
The Palladium Creative Fellowship program seeks to “amplify local artistry while promoting an environment where performers can flourish.”
The Palladium Theater invites aspiring artists in the genres of jazz, blues, dance, classical music, chamber music, contemporary music, world music, pop/rock and singer/songwriter to submit their applications. Applications are due by Aug. 20, 2023.