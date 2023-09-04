TAMPA — Ruth Eckerd Hall on the Road will present Joey Fatone and Friends, performing Friday, Sept. 15, 8 p.m., at Tampa Theatre, 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa.
Tickets start at $39.50. Visit www.TampaTheatre.org.
The show — billed as “Welcome To Tampa ’90s Party" — will feature NSYNC’s Joey Fatone and Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean.
Fatone first rose to fame as a member of the record-shattering, multi-platinum boyband NSYNC — but his career as a global pop icon is just the beginning. Over the past decade he has gone on to find success as an actor, host, Broadway star, voiceover artist, dancer and media personality with a number of successful television shows under his belt.
Following NSYNC’s success with albums that sold over 10 million copies and countless awards, Fatone became a prominent performer and personality in his own right. With projects spanning from television, film and theater, he has done it all. He hosted the popular, long-running show “My Family Recipe Rocks!” on the Live Well Network, which highlights the stories of homegrown cooks and their homemade specialties from around the country. He also hosted the cooking competition show “Rewrapped” on the Food Network.
Music fans know McLean as one-fifth of the Backstreet Boys, one of the most successful groups in music history. With countless No. 1 hits, record-setting tours, numerous awards and worldwide sales in excess of 130 million, the Backstreet Boys have been recognized as the best-selling boy band in history.
A multiple award-winning and Grammy nominated performer, McLean has delivered tightly crafted songs, floor-shaking rhythms and unmistakable harmonies, making him one of pop’s most influential performers.