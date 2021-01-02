The coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on the film industry. As movie theaters begin to reopen, some films are tentatively scheduled for big-screen releases while others will be available digitally via video on demand.
‘Pieces of a Woman’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Vanessa Kirby, Shia LaBeouf, Molly Parker, Sarah Snook, Iliza Shlesinger, Benny Safdie, Jimmie Fails and Ellen Burstyn
- Director: Kornél Mundruczó
- Rated: R
Martha and Sean are a Boston couple on the verge of parenthood whose lives change irrevocably when a home birth ends in unimaginable tragedy. Thus begins a yearlong odyssey for Martha, who must navigate her grief while working through fractious relationships with Sean and her domineering mother (Ellen Burstyn), along with the publicly vilified midwife (Molly Parker), whom she must face in court.
Directed by Kornél Mundruczó, written by Kata Wéber, and executive produced by Martin Scorsese, “Pieces of a Woman” is a deeply personal, searing, and ultimately transcendent story of a woman learning to live alongside her loss.
“Pieces of a Woman” will be released in select theaters on Dec. 30, before being released digitally by Netflix on Jan. 7.
‘Herself’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Clare Dunne, Harriet Walter and Conleth Hill
- Director: Phyllida Lloyd
- Rated: R
Single mother Sandra (Clare Dunne) escapes her abusive partner with her two young children, only to find herself trapped in temporary accommodation. After months of struggling, she draws inspiration from one of her daughter’s bedtime stories and hits upon the idea of self-building an affordable home.
She finds an architect who provides her with plans and is offered land by Peggy (Harriet Walter), a woman she cleans for. Aido (Conleth Hill), a building contractor, appears willing to help, too. But as her past rears its head in the form of Gary (Ian Lloyd Anderson), her possessive ex, and as bureaucrats fight back against her independent spirit, will Sandra be able to rebuild her life from the ground up?
“Herself” is scheduled to be released in the United States in a limited release on Dec. 30, followed by digital streaming on Prime Video Jan. 8 by Amazon Studios.
‘Shadow in the Cloud’
- Genre: Action and horror
- Cast: Chloë Grace Moretz, Beulah Koale, Taylor John Smith, Callan Mulvey and Nick Robinson
- Director: Roseanne Liang
- Rated: R
In the throes of World War II, Captain Maude Garrett (Chloë Grace Moretz) joins the all-male crew of a B-17 bomber with a top-secret package.
Caught off guard by the presence of a woman on a military flight, the crew tests Maude’s every move. Just as her quick wit is winning them over, strange happenings and holes in her backstory incite paranoia surrounding her true mission. But this crew has more to fear … lurking in the shadows, something sinister is tearing at the heart of the plane.
Trapped between an oncoming air ambush and an evil lurking within, Maude must push beyond her limits to save the hapless crew and protect her mysterious cargo.
The film is scheduled to be released on Jan. 1 by Vertical Entertainment and Redbox Entertainment.
‘Death to 2020’
- Genre: Mockumentary
- Cast: Samuel L. Jackson, Hugh Grant, Kumail Nanjiani, Tracey Ullman, Samson Kayo, Lisa Kudrow, Diane Morgan, Leslie Jones, Cristin Milioti, and Joe Keery
- Directors: Al Campbell and Alice Mathias
- Not rated
“Death to 2020” is a comedy event that tells the story of the dreadful year that was — and perhaps still is? This landmark documentary-style special weaves together a chorus of narration from some of the world’s most (fictitious) renowned voices with real-life archival footage spanning the past 12 months.
“Death to 2020” is the cathartic comedy event you’ll never forget about the year you really, really don’t want to remember.
“Death to 2020” was released Dec. 27 on Netflix.
For more movie news, visit www.TBNweekly.com. Lee Clark Zumpe is TBN entertainment editor. He can be reached at 727-397-5563, ext. 341, or by email at lzumpe@TBNweekly.com.