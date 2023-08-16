DUNEDIN — Whimsical, wonderful, innovative and artistic: These are the adjectives commonly associated with Dunedin’s annual celebration known for fusing imaginative art and fabulous fashion.
This year’s incarnation — wearable ART 17 — will be presented Saturday, Aug. 26, at the Dunedin Fine Art Center, 1143 Michigan Blvd., Dunedin.
A Pre-Glow event begins at 7 p.m., followed by the Runway Show at 8 p.m. There also will be an After-Glow party. Visit www.eventbrite.com to purchase tickets.
The designers tapped for this year’s event include returning wearable ART participants as well as dynamic designers new to the DFAC runway.
Returning wearable ART audiences will recognize several creators, including Mark Byrne of balloon fashion brilliance, the Bay to Bay Collective formerly known the Garden Fairies, and Olga Saretsky and Kikimora Studio of Miami, where surrealistic theater meets Las Vegas.
Designers returning after 1, 2, 3 or more years of hiatus include Artist and Now, Mama, Johnny Hunt from Interlochen, Michigan, Tampa Bay’s Designing Woman — WA Goddess Legend, Melissa Dolce and Jeanne Halle aka Kina Kouture and Dana Rizzuto.
In addition to these designers, Julian Hartzog has retrieved his award-winning galactic designs for WA17’s runway audience. The collection was, until recently, displayed in New Zealand’s World of Wearable Art.
New designers selected to participate in this year’s show include Amy Wolf and Kelli-Lynn Luckey.
Music has always been a hallmark of all DFAC events, and this year’s wearable ART will be no exception. Both the Pre-Glow and After-Glow parties will feature live music. According to event organizers, tickets are available for $65, $105 or $125. Attendees also may choose a Party Ticket for $20, which provides an indoor standing-room option, music, and the opportunity to watch the runway show on a huge video monitor.
A look at some of this year’s artist-designers
Mark Byrne entertains upscale clients at exclusive events by creating one-of-a-kind wearable art right in front of their eyes.
“I do this with the most unique medium an artist could use: balloons and air,” Byrne said in his artist biography.
Byrne makes balloon art and perform magic. His teams have been on the NBC’s “Today Show,” featured in Tampa Bay Magazine and also appeared recently on Food Network. He has traveled the world making people happy, performing in Shanghai, Brussels, London, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Phoenix and Boston to name a few.
Melissa Dolce has been involved in all forms of art and design her entire life. She graduated with a degree in communications and design.
Since then, Dolce has worked as a creative director and designer all over the country. As her ambition and love for creativity grew, she pursued the challenge of fashion design. She now is nonstop designing one-of-a-kind garments that are conceived to express each individual personality reflecting a sense of edgy and bold yet classy confidence.
Dolce has a true passion for all things creative and is constantly searching for new challenging endeavors to feed that passion. If she’s not creating, she is giving back to the community as a dedicated volunteer to several Tampa Bay charities.
“I have enjoyed my pursuit to create art, fashioned to be worn,” Julian Hartzog said in his artist biography.
This won’t be Hartzog’s first appearance at the DFAC show. He entered the wearable ART show in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016. He also took part in the Leland Wearable Art Show in 2014, 2015 and 2016.
“In 2014, the first three outfits I designed were accepted to be in the prestigious World of Wearable Art Show in New Zealand,” he said. “To my surprise, I won the International Award for the Americas and the three outfits are part of their permanent collection and on display in their museum in New Zealand. I entered again in 2015 and again I won the International Award for the Americas.”
Hartzog earned a degree in electrical engineering and worked for a while as an engineer designing electrical equipment.
“Later, I designed painter’s easels, a sailboat, commercial buildings, my classical home, as well as furniture for my home,” Hartzog said.
Johnson Hunt is an artist and instructor residing in northern Michigan where she teaches experimental fashion, new genres, drawing, and environmental arts at Interlochen Center for the Arts.
While studying at Florida State University, she began to create wearables that became personifications of setting and environment. Oddity and humor combined with her response to media create wearable sculptures that are informed by nature, landscape, travel, and joy.
Olga Saretsky grew up in a Russian family in Kazakhstan. Between age 15 and 17, she began her dance career as freelancer.
In 1999, she organized her first dance company where she designed and produced costumes for her company along with choreography.
After eight years of traveling to different countries for work as performer, Saretsky arrived in the United States in 2006 and began doing freelance work for local circus and entertainment companies as an independent performer. As a performer, Saretsky needed an array of costumes. She began making more and more costumes to suit her personality and her unique view of the world. Her work reflects her passion for beauty and mystery.
In 2010, Saretsky organized the inaugural Kikimora Fashion Show where she featured a few of her first abstract designs as wearable art costumes. Now her shows feature wearable art and costumes for dancers and circus performers.
Amy Wolf is a ceramics and mixed media artist based in St. Petersburg. Wolf relocated to St. Pete in early 2020 for an artist residency. She received her BFA from The NY State College of Ceramics School of Art & Design at Alfred University and her MA in Sociology from Arizona State University. Amy has shown her work both locally and nationally since 2018 and was a 2021 emerging Florida CraftArt artist.