TAMPA — Grammy Award-winning, RIAA multi-platinum certified artist Lizzo is on the road for “The Special Tour,” an extensive North American arena tour with support from special guest Saucy Santana. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will make a stop in the Tampa Bay area Saturday, Sept. 24, 8 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
Tickets start at $39.50. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
The single “About Damn Time” heralded Lizzo’s highly anticipated album “Special,” released in July. Lizzo has already had a packed 2022 with a double duty hosting and performance gig on “Saturday Night Live” and visits to NBC’s “The Today Show” and CBS’ “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”
The Corden show appearance saw Lizzo teasing “About Damn Time” by giving fans a first listen, followed by an “’80s vs. Today Dance Bop Riff-Off.” Lizzo can also currently be seen in Amazon Prime Video’s No. 1 reality show, “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” streaming now exclusively via Prime Video.
Lizzo recently added “fashion entrepreneur” to her multi-hyphenate career by joining forces with Fabletics for the launch of her shapewear brand, YITTY. Named after her childhood moniker and based on the principles of self-love and effortless everyday wear, the brand offers no-shame, smile-inducing shapewear designed for all body types, with sizes ranging from size 6X to XS.
For more information, please visit yitty.fabletics.com/splash.
Winner of three Grammy awards, the singer, songwriter, rapper, and actress has shifted the sound, soul, and spirit of popular music and culture. Lizzo’s RIAA platinum certified debut album, “Cuz I Love You,” released in 2019, bowed at No. 4 on the Billboard 200, fueled in part by such hits as “Tempo (Featuring Missy Elliott),” “Juice,” “Good As Hell,” and “Truth Hurts.”
“Truth Hurts” reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100, affirming Lizzo as only the third female rapper to top the chart without a featured artist, as well as the first Black solo female R&B singer to claim the top spot since 2012. “Truth Hurts” dominated the chart for seven weeks, further making history as the longest running No. 1 by a solo female rap artist ever.
Named by Rolling Stone as one of the “500 Greatest Songs of All Time,” “Truth Hurts” went on to earn a 2020 Grammy Award for Best Pop Solo Performance, with “Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)” receiving that year’s Grammy for Best Urban Contemporary Album and “Jerome” earning Best Traditional R&B Performance.
Crowned 2019’s Entertainer of the Year by both “Time” and “Entertainment Weekly,” Lizzo has adorned the covers of countless publications around the globe. Among her many television appearances, Lizzo has lit up the stage at the American Music Awards, the MTV Video Music Awards, the BET Awards, “Saturday Night Live,” and an opening performance at the Grammy Awards.
Expanding her imprint and influence across media, Lizzo lent her voice to the 2019 animated film “UglyDolls” and joined Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, and Cardi B in the all-star cast of that same year’s critically acclaimed “Hustlers.”