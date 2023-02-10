TAMPA — Seven-time Grammy winner Gladys Knight will perform Tuesday, Feb. 21, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa.
Tickets start at $105. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
Knight has enjoyed No. 1 hits in pop, gospel, R&B and adult contemporary, and has triumphed in film, television and live performance. Knight has recorded more than 38 albums over the years, including “Good Woman,” “Just for You,” the inspirational “Many Different Roads” and “At Last.” Her most recent effort and eighth solo album “Where My Heart Belongs” won an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Gospel Album.
Knight returned to the small screen in the Lifetime original movie “Seasons of Love” and guest starred on Lee Daniels and FOX TV’s series “Empire” opposite Terrence Howard and Taraji P. Henson. Also on the small screen, Knight shared her musical expertise on the second season of Centric’s original series “Apollo Live.”
The album “Another Journey” enjoyed success from the hit “I Who Have Nothing” as well as the up-tempo track “Settle,” produced by Randy Jackson, with whom she previously collaborated with on her Grammy-winning album “At Last.” Knight also enjoyed the success of her song “You and I Ain’t Nothin’ No More,” which appeared over the end credits of the Lee Daniels film, “The Butler.”
Her involvement in other creative undertakings, business ventures and humanitarian activities has been extensive, and has brought her honors from the industry and community alike. A humanitarian and philanthropist, Knight has devoted to various worthy causes including the American Diabetes Association — for which she is a national spokesperson — as well as the American Cancer Society, the Minority AIDS Project, amFAR and Crisis Intervention, and The Boys and Girls Club.
She has been honored by numerous organizations, such as the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Congress of Racial Equality, B’Nai Brith, and is a recent recipient of BET’s Lifetime Achievement Award.
Knight and husband William, along with various other members of the family, oversee her busy career from the Las Vegas headquarters of Shakeji Inc., her personal entertainment corporation.