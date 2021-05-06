The coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on the film industry. Movie theaters continue to operate with enhanced health and safety measures, following CDC recommended COVID-19 safety guidelines. Some films are tentatively scheduled for big-screen releases while others will be available digitally via video on demand.
‘Wrath of Man’
- Genre: Thriller and action
- Cast: Jason Statham, Scott Eastwood, Holt McCallany, Josh Hartnett, Jeffrey Donovan, Laz Alonso, Raúl Castillo, Post Malone, Chris Reilly, and Niamh Algar
- Director: Guy Ritchie
- Rated: R
A mysterious and wild-eyed new cash truck security guard (Statham) surprises his coworkers during a heist in which he unexpectedly unleashes precision skills.
The crew is left wondering who he is and where he came from. Soon, the marksman’s ultimate motive becomes clear as he takes dramatic and irrevocable steps to settle a score.
The film is scheduled for release May 7 through United Artists Releasing.
‘Mainstream’
- Genre: Drama, thriller and comedy
- Cast: Andrew Garfield, Maya Hawke, Johnny Knoxville, Nat Wolff, Jason Schwartzman, and Alexa Demie
- Director: Gia Coppola
- Rated: R
Just above Hollywood boulevard lives Frankie (Hawke), a young woman in her early 20s trying to navigate who she wants to be. With the death of Frankie’s father still lingering, Frankie knows she wants to do something of meaning but isn’t sure how and with the world in a current state of so much content and narcissism, it’s hard to not “compare and despair.”
Stuck working as a bartender at a corner comedy club with her best friend Jake (Wolff), Frankie questions what people today really value. It isn’t until she has a few cosmic run-ins with the mysterious Link (Garfield), a man that seems to live life without rules, that it inspires Frankie to film him and upload his anti-mainstream rants onto the internet. Together, with the help of Jake, this unlikely band of outsiders rise to internet stardom.
However, it’s hard to stay sane when the pressure of relevancy becomes important and new characters, like manager Mark (Schwartzman), start making more demands to bring in money. To make matters more complicated, Frankie and Link start getting romantically entwined. Frankie watches as Link becomes the epitome of everything he once denounced. It isn’t until Link publicly humiliates a young fan Isabel (Demie) and Jake quits the team that Frankie really questions if she is also becoming the monster she helped create.
The film is scheduled to be released May 7 through IFC Films.
‘The Water Man’
- Genre: Drama and fantasy
- Cast: David Oyelowo, Rosario Dawson, Lonnie Chavis, Amiah Miller, Alfred Molina, and Maria Bello
- Director: David Oyelowo
- Rated: PG
“The Water Man” is a fantasy-adventure film about a young boy named Gunner (Chavis) who sets out on a quest to save his ill mother (Dawson) by searching for a mythic figure who knows the secret to immortality.
Gunner enlists the help of a mysterious local girl (Miller) who has her own terrifying tale of meeting this figure, known as the Water Man, face-to-face. Together they journey into the remote Wild Horse forest, but the deeper they venture, the stranger and more dangerous the forest becomes. Back home, Gunner's father, Amos (Oyelowo), who has grown distant from Gunner over the years, will stop at nothing to find his son — and in the process discovers who his son really is.
The film is scheduled to be released May 7 through RLJE Films.
‘Monster’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Kelvin Harrison Jr., Jennifer Hudson, Jeffrey Wright, Jharrel Jerome, Jennifer Ehle, Nasir Jones, Tim Blake Nelson, John David Washington, and Rakim Mayers
- Director: Anthony Mandler
- Not rated
“Monster” tells the story of Steve Harmon (Harrison Jr.), a 17-year-old honor student whose world comes crashing down around him when he is charged with felony murder.
The film follows his dramatic journey from a smart, likeable film student from Harlem attending an elite high school through a complex legal battle that could leave him spending the rest of his life in prison.
The film scheduled to be released May 7 on Netflix.
‘Here Today’
- Genre: Drama and comedy
- Cast: Billy Crystal, Tiffany Haddish, Penn Badgley, Laura Benanti, Louisa Krause, Louisa Krause, Anna Deavere Smith, and Nyambi Nyambi
- Director: Billy Crystal
- Rated: PG-13
“Here Today” follows veteran comedy writer Charlie Burnz (Crystal), who is going through a tough time in his life.
He meets New York singer Emma Payge (Haddish) and they form an unlikely yet hilarious and touching friendship that kicks the generation gap aside and redefines the meaning of love and trust.
The film is scheduled to be released May 7 by Stage 6 Films.
‘Above Suspicion’
- Genre: Thriller
- Cast: Emilia Clarke, Jack Huston, Sophie Lowe, Austin Hébert, Karl Glusman, Chris Mulkey, Omar Miller, Kevin Dunn, Thora Birch and Johnny Knoxville
- Director: Phillip Noyce
- Rated: R
Based on the true story of one of the most notorious crimes in FBI history, this gritty crime thriller stars Emilia Clarke as Susan Smith, a young woman desperate to escape a seedy life of crime and drugs in a Kentucky coal mining town. When a newly minted FBI agent named Mark Putnam (Jack Huston) recruits Susan as his informant for a high-profile case, she believes her bad luck may finally be changing. But as Susan and Putnam’s relationship deepens, so does the danger, setting them both on a collision course with deadly consequences.
The film is scheduled to be released May 7 by Lionsgate.
‘Benny Loves You’
- Genre: Horror comedy
- Cast: Claire Cartwright, George Collie, James Parsons, David Wayman, Lydia Hourihan and Karl Holt
- Director: Karl Holt
- Not rated
After the accidental death of his parents, Jack’s (Holt) comfortable lifestyle comes to an end and he must sell his family home.
Desperate to improve his life, Jack throws out his childhood belongings including his beloved plush, Benny. It’s a move that has disastrous consequences when Benny springs to life with deadly intentions.
The film is scheduled to premiere in the United States in select theaters May 7 before becoming available on demand May 11.
‘Initiation’
- Genre: Horror
- Cast: Jon Huertas, Isabella Gomez, Lindsay LaVanchy, Froy Gutierrez, Gattlin Griffith, Patrick R. Walker, James Berardo, Bart Johnson, Shireen Lai, Kent Faulcon, Yancy Butler, Lochlyn Munro, and Maxwell Hamilton
- Director: John Berardo
- Rated: R
Whiton University unravels the night a star-athlete is murdered, kicking off a spree of social media slayings that force students to uncover the truth behind the school’s hidden secrets and the horrifying meaning of an exclamation point.
The film is set to be released May 7 by Saban Films and XYZ Films.