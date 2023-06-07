TAMPA — After a 20-year hiatus, Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade recently announced its long-awaited return with a 41-date “Summer of Green Tour.” The tour — which will mark the band’s first appearances since summer 2003 — makes a stop in the Tampa Bay area on Tuesday, June 20, 8 p.m., in the Hard Rock Event Center at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa.
Tickets start at $100. Visit Ticketmaster.com or seminolehardrocktampa.com.
Select June performances, including the Hard Rock show in Tampa, will feature a co-headlining set from Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew’s “Remain in Light Tour.” In that set, a powerhouse band will perform songs from the memorable recording history of the legendary alternative-rock band, Talking Heads.
Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade features Claypool on bass, Sean Lennon on guitar, Harry Waters on keys, Paulo Baldi on drums, Mike Dillon on percussion, and Skerik on horns. The set will include a full performance of Pink Floyd’s album “Animals,” captured on the band’s second 2001 live recording “Live Frogs Set 2.”
Formed by Claypool in the summer of 2000 during a short break from Primus, the Fearless Flying Frog Brigade made its debut appearance at the Mountain Aire Festival before embarking on several celebrated U.S. tours.
Described by Claypool as “kind of a King Crimson meets Pink Floyd meets Frank Zappa type thing," the band released two live albums in 2001, as well as a studio album “Purple Onion” in 2002. Prior to this tour, the band’s most recent performance took place in May 2003 at the House of Blues in Orlando.
The return of the Fearless Flying Frog Brigade follows a busy year for Claypool, who — in addition to performing with Bastard Jazz on New Year’s Eve and throughout winter 2022 — traveled the country with Primus for the band’s popular “A Tribute to Kings Tour,” and appeared alongside Ween at Comedy Central’s “South Park: 25th Anniversary Concert” at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.
Last year also saw the release of Primus’ first new music in more than five years, the sprawling 3-song “Conspiranoid” EP, which included the epic 11-minute opening track, “Conspiranoia,” and second single, “Follow the Fool.”
Claypool’s trademark voice, thumping bass lines and unique worldview have become the calling cards for a number of successful and influential albums in the last two decades. But Claypool has also become a favorite of jam banders, funk connoisseurs and others.
“I think, with Primus and without, I’ve played every music festival in the last 10 years, except Lilith Fair,” he said. “You could say I’m the guy who doesn’t fit in anywhere but a little bit everywhere.”
For more information on Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade, visit lesclaypool.com.