SAFETY HARBOR — Singer-songwriter Dan Rodriguez will perform Sunday, Nov. 20, at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor.
Doors open at 5 p.m. The show begins at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 the day of the show. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.
Rodriguez grew up in Detroit and moved to Minneapolis at age 18 to study music. He describes himself as a “whiskey and beer drinking, fishing and hunting loving, motorcycle riding, quality food eating, hippie sympathizing, people loving, husband and father.”
In 2014, Budweiser released their "Friends Are Waiting" commercial campaign featuring Rodriguez singing his song “When You Come Home.” It premiered during the Super Bowl.
In 2018, he released his album “25 Years,” his most prolific and widely distributed work to date, featuring songs that have been placed in major ads as well as widely played Spotify playlists. Miller Lite featured his newest single “So Good” in one of their commercials that played for months during NFL games on ESPN.
In 2019, his song “You Feel Like Home” was featured in Explore Minnesota Tourism’s newest ad campaign.
Over the years, Rodriguez has shared the stage with artists and bands such as The Civil Wars, Andy Grammer, Eric Hutchinson, Matt Nathanson, NeedtoBreathe, Augustana, Tyrone Wells, Haley Reinhart, Jon McLaughlin, Will Hoge, Drew Holcomb, Sister Hazel, and more.
This summer, Rodriguez released his new album, “Troubadour Family Man.”