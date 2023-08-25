TAMPA — LAB Theater Project will present “Drift,” a compelling new play by Patrick Gabridge. “Drift” will run for three weekends, from Sept. 9-24, in LAB’s theater space at 812 E. Henderson Ave., on the western edge of Ybor City.
Performances will be Thursday through Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets for Drift are $31, and are available online at www.labtheaterproject.com.
Inspired by a true story, “Drift” explores how people cope with the changes wreaked on family, neighbors, and the community by an environmental crisis.
Award-winning, Boston-based playwright Patrick Gabridge has had plays produced across the United States and in 15 foreign countries. He also writes screenplays and novels and is a founding producer at Plays in Place, which creates short, historic plays produced on-site at museums and heritage sites. Gigi Jennewein directs “Drift,” featuring local actors Samantha Parisi, Joaquin Bermudez, Miranda Myers, and Caroline Jett. Owen Robertson designed the set and lights, Corinne Todd designed the costumes, the sound is by Richard Anthony, and props by Beth Tepe-Robertson.
“I knew I wanted to direct Drift as soon as I read it,” said Jennewein. “I was drawn to both the play's story and its style of telling it. Many plays address managing grief, but this is the first I've known that sets that journey within the dangers and politics of farming.”
The playwright sees it the same way: “So much of modern drama focuses on issues of the city,” Gabridge said. “I hope this play provides a small bit of counterbalance.”
In “Drift,” Nora and Molly have lost their spouses. Nora grieves alone, and Molly and her two children try to move forward knowing the pesticide overspray, or drift, came from their neighbor, Nora’s farm. Two very different farm families are intertwined after the fatal incident. These two women are caught between holding on to what was lost and moving forward. The characters confront themes endemic to tragedy — personal grief, the needs of the family, neighbors and boundary issues, and community judgment.
LAB Theater Project is a professional, nonprofit 501(c)3 company that exclusively produces new works. It was founded in 2015 and dedicated to a “playwright first” vision and has produced over 40 new works from local, national, and international writers. LAB’s mission also includes the growth and development of new theater artists in the Tampa Bay community.