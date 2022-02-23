TAMPA — Elizabeth Cook and Sarah Borges will perform Saturday, March 5, 8 p.m., at Skipper’s Smokehouse, 910 Skipper Road, Tampa.
Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Call 813-971-0666 or visit www.skipperssmokehouse.com.
Cook is a Nashville-based singer/songwriter from Wildwood. As a critically acclaimed live act and recording artist, the New York Times lauds her "a sharp and surprising country singer." A veteran SiriusXM Outlaw Country Radio DJ, she is host of “Apron Strings.” She is also a regular performer at the Grand Ole Opry, and a frequent guest star on Adult Swim's long-running hit cartoon series "Squidbillies" on Cartoon Network.
Borges has built a loyal following by connecting, through her own charismatic, down-to-earth spirit, with her audience — from longtime fans from back when she released her debut in 2005, to newcomers just now joining the party.
In the early months of 2020, the life-altering global pandemic began to hit hard, and for performers, the crisis not only halted tours, but also quashed the creative chemistry that comes from musicians getting together and jamming in the same room. As an artist whose lifeblood flowed from these real-life exchanges of camaraderie and community, the Boston-based Borges was faced with perhaps the most daunting question of her professional career: How to connect and continue as a vital and viable working artist amid a frightfully uncertain future fraught with unknowns.
That’s where “Together Alone” — the aptly named brand new album released Feb. 18 on Blue Corn Music — comes in. In a true-life twist on the old saying, “when life gives you lemons ...,” a homebound Borges did the one thing she knew how to do better than almost anything else. She picked up her guitar and started writing songs such as “Wasting My Time,” which serves as a thematic linchpin of sorts for the new album.
With the new normal being an isolating life in lockdown limbo, the song seems to wonder whether time, in this context, is actually wasting us, rather than the other way around. It was, for Borges, a scary proposition. But the solitary confinement that necessitated writing alone also felt liberating.
“I think my self-editing tool is always fierce, and it’s what prevents me from being more prolific,” Borges said in a press release from Conqueroo. “I feel like I’m always writing in blood, like I have to stick to what I wrote the first time. But when you’re home alone, and it’s a pandemic, and you don’t know if anyone will ever even hear the songs, all bets are off. You can write what you want and feel free to cross it out as many times as you want.”
As anyone familiar with Borges’ songs knows, genuinely soulful music that connects with us — and connects us to each other — can simultaneously steal, and heal, hearts. Ultimately, if “Together Alone” carries any message or lesson, it’s about finding the courage to face the hard times head on and not give in or up. And it’s about caring enough to bring the things that you miss, and that matter, back to life.