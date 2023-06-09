ST. PETERSBURG — Lettuce and Steel Pulse will perform Friday, June 16, at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $44.50 in advance and $49.50 at the door. Call 727-565-0550 or visit www.jannuslive.com.
Lettuce began to form in the summer of 1992 when a group of teenagers attending the music program at Berklee College of Music in Boston discovered they shared an affinity for funk artists such as Herbie Hancock, Earth, Wind and Fire, and Tower of Power. A few years later, the first lineup started playing Boston jazz clubs. In 2002, Lettuce released “Outta Here,” their first album.
The band recently released their eighth studio album: “Unify.” It is also the third consecutive record Lettuce has made at Denver's Colorado Sound Studios, completing a loose trilogy starting with 2019's Grammy-nominated “Elevate,” and continuing with 2020's “Resonate.”
"Dealing with the pandemic, being in separate places, trying to survive without our best friends, without touring, not to mention the political divide in this country — we really needed to unify," said Lettuce drummer Adam Deitch.
Reunited with Colorado Sound engineer Jesse O'Brien, “Unify” is a collaborative effort, with highlights including the track "Keep That Funk Alive," inspired by the venerable Parliament-Funkadelic bassist, Bootsy Collins, and featuring Collins on bass and vocals. It's a benchmark moment for the sextet — which includes Deitch (drums), Ryan Zoidis (saxophone), Adam Smirnoff (guitar), Erick Coomes (bass), Nigel Hall (keyboards/vocals), Eric “Benny” Bloom (trumpet) — as they approach their 30th anniversary.
"We're just getting tighter and tighter," said Coomes. "Really, these are the first records made with the six of us as a team, and it's the best the band has ever been: live and in the studio; the funkiest and the most fun."
Grammy-winning U.K. reggae legends Steel Pulse’s first new studio album in 15 years, “Mass Manipulation,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Reggae Chart when released in 2019 via Rootfire Cooperative in partnership with Steel Pulse’s own imprint, Wiseman Doctrine.
Recorded over the course of several years on three continents, “Mass Manipulation” boasts 15 original songs and two mystic interludes written and arranged by lead vocalist David Hinds and co-produced by bandmates Sidney Mills and David Elecciri. It marks Steel Pulse’s 12th studio album — and a timely return to the band’s signature message of social justice and bridging the racial divide through the power of music.
“We cannot abandon the future that our ancestors have struggled for,” said Hinds.