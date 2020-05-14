The coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on the film industry. Movie theaters are temporarily closed. Many film releases have been moved to future dates or delayed indefinitely. The following films are scheduled to be released via video on demand.
‘Capone’
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Tom Hardy, Linda Cardellini, Matt Dillon, Kyle MacLachlan, and Kathrine Narducci
- Director: Josh Trank
- Rated: R
A ruthless businessman and bootlegger who ruled Chicago with an iron fist, Al "Fonzo" Capone (Tom Hardy) was the most infamous and feared gangster of American lore.
At the age of 47, following nearly a decade of imprisonment, dementia rots Capone's mind and his past becomes present as harrowing memories of his violent and brutal origins melt into his waking life.
It is scheduled to be released on May 12 by Vertical Entertainment.
‘Scoob!’
- Genre: Comedy and animation
- Cast: Zac Efron, Amanda Seyfried, Gina Rodriguez, Will Forte, Frank Welker, Tracy Morgan, Ken Jeong, and Kiersey Clemons
- Director: Tony Cervone
- Rated: PG
A fully animated, full-length Scooby-Doo action adventure for the whole family, “Scoob!” is the never-before told stories of Scooby-Doo’s origins and the greatest mystery in the career of Mystery Inc.
“Scoob!” reveals how lifelong friends Scooby and Shaggy first met and how they joined with young detectives Fred, Velma and Daphne to form the famous Mystery Inc. Now, with hundreds of cases solved and adventures shared, Scooby and the gang face their biggest, most challenging mystery ever: a plot to unleash the ghost dog Cerberus upon the world. As they race to stop this global “dogpocalypse,” the gang discovers that Scooby has a secret legacy and an epic destiny greater than anyone imagined.
“Scoob!” is set to be released to video on demand on May 15.
‘Castle in the Ground’
- Genre: Drama and crime
- Cast: Alex Wolff, Imogen Poots, Neve Campbell, Tom Cullen, and Keir Gilchrist
- Director: Joey Klein
- Not rated
Henry (Alex Wolff) is a devout caretaker of his chronically ill single mother (Neve Campbell).
His girlfriend, and lone support system, is about to leave for college. His relatives and their obligatory condolences frustrate more than comfort. His only focus in life is to nurse his mother back to health; it is his only point of meaning; his obsession.
So when his mother suddenly dies, and with him feeling largely complicit, he is left not only grief-stricken but irrevocably without purpose. Overcome now with new grief and guilt, he falls into a world of addiction, abusing his mother’s leftover stash of Oxycontin 80s.
The only person in his life that isn’t placating to his loss is his subversive new neighbor Ana (Imogen Poots), who’s across the hall and trying to kick her own habit just as Henry is developing his. As they form an unlikely friendship based in equal parts on drug dependency and commiseration, they become ensnared in a deadly situation involving a missing bag of drugs.
“Castle in the Ground” is scheduled to be released in the United States and Canada on May 15 by Gravitas Ventures and Pacific Northwest Pictures.