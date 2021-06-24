CLEARWATER — Comedian Whitney Cummings will take the stage Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Cummings will perform two shows, at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Tickets, starting at $39.50, are on sale now. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com or call 727-791-7400. Tickets purchased for the Jan. 17 show will be honored on this new date.
The comedian announced dates for her upcoming “Touch Me” standup comedy tour. The fall leg of the tour will span more than 25 cities and will feature Cummings’ signature take on the current culture and the return to touring after the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Touch Me” is a play on Cummings most recent Netflix special, “Can I Touch It,” and will destigmatize and celebrate the importance of being together again after over 14 months of isolation. The beautiful thing about the phrase “Touch Me,” is that it has multiple meanings: the most obvious of course, is physical touch; but there is also being touched emotionally, intellectually and spiritually, and Cummings will cover it all.