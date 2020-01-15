ST. PETERSBURG — Accomplished South African songstress Belinda Davids will showcase her exquisite voice in “The Greatest Love of All: A Tribute to Whitney Houston,” set for Wednesday, Jan. 22, 7:30 p.m., at The Duke Energy Center for the Arts-Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg.
Tickets start at $32.50. Call 727-300-2000 or visit www.themahaffey.com.
The voice of Belinda Davids, who went viral after performing a stunning rendition of “I Will Always Love You" on Fox’s "Showtime at the Apollo" in 2017, is again the main attraction, but she will be supported up by a hand-picked cast of international musicians, backing vocalists and dancers who also all perform live on stage.
Many venues who hosted the show in 2018 have secured return performances in response to the overwhelming demand from those lucky enough to catch the show first time around. Johnny Van Grinsven, producer and director of the show, talked about the feedback he garnered from the debut tour.
“Actually, the overwhelming reaction we got from people was surprise,” said Van Grinsven. “So many people said they weren’t expecting that level of show, and people who haven’t seen Belinda before are always shocked to hear her voice in real life because it really is unique, she really is a very special talent. But now they’ve heard her firsthand, they can’t get enough of it, and that’s why we’re coming back to the U.S. so soon — pure demand.”
The show is described as a full-scale concert production, boasting state-of-the-art sound, custom-designed lighting, LED walls, theatrical effects and an array of exquisite hand-crafted gowns and costumes.
All of Houston’s most memorable songs are lined up for Davids’ heartfelt treatment, including pop highlights “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” “How Will I Know” and “I’m Every Woman,” favorites from her movie career such as “Queen of the Night” and “Exhale (Shoop Shoop)” and of course all her most iconic and timeless ballads, including “I Have Nothing,” “Didn’t We Almost Have it All,” “Run to You,” “One Moment in Time” and “I Will Always Love You.”
“U.S. audiences are amazing, they truly appreciate Whitney’s legacy and her music is very personal to them and you can feel that from the stage,” said Davids. “To look out and see people feeling every note and nuance and emotion that you sing is so intimate. That’s what it’s all about. I can’t wait to go back.”
This production is presented by Showtime Australia which is not affiliated with the estate of Whitney Houston.