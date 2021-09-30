TAMPA — Kicking off Jobsite Theater’s 24th season will be “Dr. Ride’s American Beach House,” opening Friday, Oct. 1, and running through Sunday, Oct. 10, in Jaeb Theater at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa.
Performances are Thursday through Saturday, 8 p.m.; and Sunday, 4 p.m. Tickets start at $39.50. For details, call 813-229-7827 or visit strazcenter.org.
“We’re honored to be the first regional theater in the United States to offer Liza Birkenmeier’s smart, hilarious, and poignant ‘Dr. Ride’s American Beach House,’” states a press release from Jobsite.
Roxanne Fay is directing this production. The cast includes Emily Belvo, Susan Haldeman, Leah Loschiavo, and Andresia Moseley.
“These four are surrounded by a dynamic production team full of some of my favorite humans,” David M. Jenkins wrote on Jobsite’s blog. “The show only runs for two weeks. This was out of necessity. I’m aware that the short run coupled with current conditions may make it a challenge for everyone to make it out to this show. I hope you’ll make the effort.”
Jenkins added that Jobsite is starting the season “with hope eternal for the coming year and particular excitement about Liza Birkenmeier’s ‘Dr. Ride’s American Beach House.’”
The 2021-2022 season marks Jobsite’s 24th year of bringing the Tampa Bay region gripping, powerful experiences in an intimate environment. Included in the season schedule is the first Florida staging of a play by one of the nation's best — and youngest — new voices, a palpable adaptation of literary classic just in time for Halloween, what is arguable Shakespeare’s best-known work, an adaptation of a dystopian satire penned by the author himself, a stark parable about the rise of authoritarianism, and a richly layered comedic drama.
The first half of Jobsite’s season will be presented in the Straz Center’s Jaeb Theater, where Jobsite has been in residence since reopening in October. Jobsite will move back to its “home” next door in the Shimberg Playhouse for the latter half of the season after a two-year absence.
Five of the six 2021-2022 plays were to originally appear between the suspended 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 seasons. These titles were already secured, advances paid, and were far enough in production for the company to decide it would be unwise to sacrifice those investments after being shut down for the better part of a year.
Following is a preview of Jobsite’s 2021-2022 season schedule:
“Dr. Ride’s American Beach House”
Written by Liza Birkenmeier, “Dr. Ride’s American Beach House” will run Oct. 1-10, with previews on Sept. 29 and 30, in Jaeb Theater at the Straz.
It’s 1983 — the evening before Dr. Sally Ride’s historic space flight. A group of women friends gather on a sweltering St. Louis rooftop, each caught in their own failure-to-launch. This enticing juxtaposition thrusts the women into the space of their uncharted desires where they bump against American norms of sex and power in this intimate snapshot of queer anti-heroines.
“Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde”
Adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher, from the novella “Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” by Robert Louis Stevenson, “Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde” will run Oct. 22 through Nov. 14, with previews on Oct. 20 and 21, in Jaeb Theater at the Straz.
On the fog-bound streets of Victorian-era London, Henry Jekyll’s experiments with exotic “powders and tinctures” have brought forth his other self: Edward Hyde, a sensualist and villain free to commit the sins Jekyll is too civilized to comprehend. When the dastardly Hyde meets a woman who stirs his interest, Jekyll fears for her life and decides to end his experiments—but Hyde has other ideas. The two sides battle each other in a deadly game of cat-and-mouse to determine who shall be the master and who his slave. This play presents a new and shocking version of Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic tale of depravity, lust, love and horror. “Hatcher has fashioned a play that seems truer to Stevenson but hipper, sexier … it is intense,” said the San Francisco Chronicle.
“Shockheaded Peter”
“Shockheaded Peter” was created for the stage by Julian Crouch and Phelim McDermott, based on “Struwwelpeter” by Heinrich Hoffmann, and features original music by The Tiger Lillies. The show will run Nov. 26 through Dec. 4, with preview performances on Nov. 23 and 24, in Jaeb Theater at the Straz.
Fall into the world of Victorian SteamCRUNK nightmares as a manic music box spins stories of naughty children and misguided parents. Silly and sinister, “Shockheaded Peter,” with the musical mayhem of Walter Sickert and the Army of Broken Toys, dares us to ask what's beneath the floorboards.
“Romeo and Juliet”
William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet,” directed by David M. Jenkins, will run Jan. 14 through Feb. 6, with previews on Jan. 12 and 13, in Jaeb Theater at the Straz.
Two decades after establishing a Tampa Bay area tradition, Jobsite finally tackles the Bard’s most famous play. It’s 1985: an unprecedented epidemic and social unrest compete for the soul of our nation as Romeo and Juliet, the offspring of sworn enemies, defy their world by choosing love over hate. As relevant today as it was in 1595, this production uses the backdrop of the 1980s to explore the entrenched polarization that dominates contemporary culture and the tragic costs of intolerance and division. Jobsite’s “Romeo and Juliet” features an ’80s-influenced original score by resident composer Jeremy Douglass and high-definition video design by director David M. Jenkins. Jobsite’s approach to Shakespeare has historically been powered by sociocultural influence, and this will be no exception with inspiration drawn heavily from two other pastiches set in the 1980s — “Stranger Things” and the graphic novel “Prince of Cats.”
“A Clockwork Orange: A Play with Music”
Written by Anthony Burgess, adapted from his novel, “A Clockwork Orange: A Play with Music” will run March 4-27, with previews March 2 and 3, in the Shimberg Playhouse at the Straz.
Anthony Burgess’ “A Clockwork Orange” lures audiences into a glass-edged, testosterone-filled underworld of a dystopian future. In 1962, the explosive tale of little Alex and his band of Droogs was a ground-breaking insta-classic teeming with sexuality and "a bit of the old ultra-violence." The story feels as hauntingly relevant today as when the book was published in 1962 and when Stanley Kubrick’s Oscar-nominated film caused a stir in 1971. “A Clockwork Orange” remains an unapologetic celebration of the human condition and individual freedoms.
“The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui”
Written by Bertolt Brecht, translated by George Tabori, “The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui” will run May 13 through June 5, with previews May 11 and 12, in the Shimberg Playhouse at the Straz.
Bertolt Brecht’s 1941 literary shot-across-the-bow at the Nazi takeover, “The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui,” recasts Hitler’s rise to 1930s Chicago where a gangster methodically pulls the greengrocer trade into a stranglehold. Terror and bloodshed follow — can anyone stop Arturo Ui? Brecht’s skewering of Adolf Hitler and totalitarianism is given renewed significance in 2022 America, forcing us to look at what makes men like Ui so irresistible in the first place.
“Animals Out of Paper”
Written by Rajiv Joseph, “Animals Out of Paper” will run May 13 through June 5, with previews May 11 and 12, in the Shimberg Playhouse at the Straz.
Ilana, a world-renowned origami artist, is going through a divorce and her dog has run away. She hasn’t answered her phone in two months. Then, her intercom buzzes. In walks Andy, a fan, a high school teacher who literally counts his blessings. Andy introduces Suresh, an urban teen iPod addict and origami prodigy into Ilana’s life, folding the plot into complicated turns.
Jobsite is an ensemble-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit professional theater company that has served the Tampa Bay area since 1998. The official resident theater company of the David A. Straz Jr. Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Tampa, Jobsite is dedicated to producing socially and politically relevant theater for the broadest possible audience.
For information, visit www.jobsitetheater.org.