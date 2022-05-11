TAMPA — Award-winning entertainer Kane Brown will perform Saturday, May 21, 7 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
Tickets start at $36.75. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
On the road for his nationwide “Blessed & Free Tour,” Brown first broke through the country charts with his No. 1 self-titled debut, which spent a record-breaking 13 weeks at the top of the chart and made him the first artist in Billboard history to Top all five Billboard Country charts simultaneously. Brown earned three AMA Awards and produced two of the most streamed country songs of all time: the seven-time platinum No. 1 hits “Heaven” and “What Ifs.”
Brown’s sophomore album “Experiment” debuted No. 1 on the Billboard 200 all-genre chart and solidified Brown as the only male country artist in 24 years to debut at the top of the Billboard 200. “Experiment” produced back-to-back No. 1 hits and was ranked by the New York Times as one of the Top 10 Best Albums of the Year. His follow-up EP, “Mixtape Vol. 1,” earned Brown an ACM Album of the Year nomination and featured Brown’s Top 10 pop radio hit “Be Like That” featuring Khalid and Swae Lee, his co-written duet “Last Time I Say Sorry” with John Legend and the ACM award winning anthem, “Worldwide Beautiful.”
Also performing will be Walker Hayes and Raelynn.