PINELLAS PARK — Award-winning songstress Cece Tenael will take music lovers on a trip down memory lane with an Aretha Franklin tribute on Saturday, June 24, 8 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave., Pinellas Park.
Tickets are $17 in advance. For information, call 727-369-5285 or visit pinellas-park.com.
The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, taught her listeners how to “Think” and demand “Respect” while ridin’ on the “Freeway of Love.” In this production, Teneal delivers stellar hits from Aretha Franklin’s 50-year musical career. Concertgoers can expect songs such as “Chain of Fools,” “Natural Woman,” and “Bridge over Troubled Water.”
This musical experience created by Teneal will have attendees on the edge of their seats from start to finish, energized by the many life lessons imparted through Franklin’s music.
“As a child, singing along with Aretha’s records taught me how to skillfully use my voice as an instrument, appreciate the art and science of creating a music experience, and exuding excellence in musicality,” Tenael said.