TAMPA — Marco Antonio Solís will perform Friday, March 31, 8 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
Tickets start at $35.75. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.
One of the most celebrated artists in Latin music history, Solís is on the road for his “El Buki World Tour,” which includes a concert in Tampa. His career spans nearly five decades. The composer, arranger, producer, musician, artistic director and multi-faceted performer has won the hearts of countless fans around the world and across generations with his remarkable catalog of deep and romantic songs.
Solís is a star in the world of Mexican and Latin music, pushing the genre to worldwide recognition over the course of his incredible career. The Mexico-born artist formed his first group, Los Hermanitos Solís, at only age 12.
Still a teenager, Solís formed the legendary Los Bukis in the early 1970s and went on to have a lasting influence on the norteño and tejano music of Mexico over the next two decades. Continuing to work closely alongside Los Bukis, Solís embarked on a solo career that earned him platinum certifications for 1990s albums such as “Quiereme,” “Inalcanzable,” and “Por Amor a Mi Pueblo” and the highly lauded two-part live album “En Vivo.”
Since the turn of the millennium, Solís has fixed himself a permanent place in the history of Latin music, releasing a successful series of LPs that have garnered fervent critical praise and established a truly global following. In 2003, Solís scored a No. 1 album in Latin America with “Tu Amor o Tu Desprecio.” He repeated that achievement with “Trozos de Mi Alma, Vol. 2,” which also earned Solís a Grammy nomination for Best Latin Pop Album. Solís is no stranger to the No. 1 spot: his 2010 record “En Total Plenitud” became his record-breaking 10th consecutive record to hit the top of the charts, earning platinum status in sales.
“Gracias por Estar Aquí,” released in April 2014, was nominated for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album at that year’s Latin Grammy Awards, with “De Mil Amores” scooping the award for Best Regional Song.
The recording was also nominated for Best Latin Pop Album at the 57th Grammy Awards show, demonstrating the artist’s unique crossover appeal. Since then, Solís has continued to tour the world, performing for adoring crowds at sold-out events across the globe.