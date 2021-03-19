LARGO — Fans of the Fab Four will have an opportunity to relive the magic and the music during a special weekend tribute to the Beatles March 27 and 28 featuring performances by Al Di Meola and Yesterday, a Beatles tribute band. The weekend will feature four shows at the Central Park Performing Arts Center, 105 Central Park Drive, Largo. Al Di Meola will perform Saturday, March 27, at 4 and 8 p.m. Yesterday will perform Sunday, March 28, at 2 and 7 p.m.
Shows will be presented in a limited-capacity cabaret setting to promote proper social distancing. Tables of four will be available for purchase as a package for $240 for Al Di Meola; and $140 for Yesterday. To avoid close contact with others outside each group, seats will not be sold individually. For tickets and information, visit www.largoarts.com or call 727-587-6793.
Di Meola’s “Across the Universe Legacy” U.S. Tour will feature an exclusive preview of his new tribute album to the Beatles. The new album showcases his unique approach and vision of those beloved classics. Di Meola’s ongoing fascination with complex rhythmic syncopation combined with provocative lyrical melodies and sophisticated harmony has been at the heart of his music throughout a celebrated career that has spanned four decades and earned him critical accolades, three gold albums and more than six million in record sales worldwide.
He has amassed over 20 albums as a leader while collaborating on a dozen or so others with the likes of the fusion supergroup Return to Forever, Chick Corea, Stanley Clarke, Lenny White, John McLaughlin, Paco de Lucia, Jean-Luc Ponty and more. And while his dazzling technique on both acoustic and electric guitars has afforded him regal status among the hordes of fretboard fanatics who regularly flock to his concerts, the depth of Di Meola’s writing along with the soulfulness and the inherent lyricism of his musical expression have won him legions of fans worldwide beyond the guitar aficionado set.
Based in Las Vegas and endorsed by Paul McCartney, Yesterday has over 25 years of experience paying tribute to the Fab Four performing in countless venues throughout the world. Spotlighting the Beatles' entire career from the early days through the Sgt. Pepper album and beyond, the band goes to great lengths to mimic the attire, accents, mannerisms, and even the musical equipment of the group. Yesterday is returning to Largo after their last sold-out performances at CPPAC.