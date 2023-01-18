Have you seen the latest viral video? No? Neither have I, as far as I know. I may be among those who are immune to this particular cultural phenomenon. Things that attract the attention of the masses, things that employ gimmicks or depend on some form of hook, and things that generate a compulsion among viewers to “like and share” usually trigger an immediate sense of aversion and oblige me to ignore them altogether.
Time magazine paid one of its staff writers to compile a list of “The 10 Most Viral Moments of 2022.” Will Smith’s Academy Awards smackdown of Chris Rock squeaked in at No. 10. Various clips from the defamation case between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp made the list. Not-so-sympathetic memes referencing the death of Queen Elizabeth II ranked uncomfortably high in the countdown.
Lifehacker, a weblog about life hacks and software, published its own list of 2022’s viral videos. After scanning their selections, I am pleased to say that I remain blissfully oblivious to most of these social media contagions and the vapid “internet-brities” they bring to light.
Wait: The Lifehacker list does include one video I’ve seen: “The Backrooms,” which is better categorized as a creepypasta. A creepypasta is horror-themed, user-generated content that has been shared around the internet. “The Backrooms” is a mesmerizingly eerie example of liminal spaces. Another example of a creepypasta is Kyle Edward Ball’s “Skinamarink,” which has evolved from a bite-sized microfilm to a low budget feature film recently released in select theaters.
Creepypastas are created with the intent to entertain. Many viral videos are accidentally entertaining — so much so that they become popular through internet sharing.
In 2013, a seemingly happy-go-lucky nomad became an internet sensation when video of his interview with a local news station went viral. The new Netflix true crime documentary “The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker” chronicles the man’s unlikely rise to super stardom — and the ensuing fall from grace. The film is directed by Colette Camden and features interviews with many of those involved in the events depicted, including Jessob Reisbeck, the reporter from Fox affiliate KMPH in Fresno, California.
The documentary was released Jan. 10 on Netflix.
On Feb. 2, 2013, a hitchhiker going by the name Kai or Kai Lawrence — later identified as Caleb Lawrence McGillvary — is picked up by Jett Simmons McBride. A short time later, McBride strikes a pedestrian at an intersection, pinning the victim against the back of a parked truck. Kai exits the vehicle and attempts to help the wounded pedestrian. When a bystander joins Kai in offering assistance, McBride begins attacking her. Fearing for the woman’s life, Kai pulls a hatchet out of his backpack and strikes McBride over the head repeatedly.
When Reisbeck arrives on the scene, he locates Kai and asks him to explain what happened. Over the course of a long interview, Kai describes the chain of events, while sharing elements of his life philosophy. He appears to be a down-to-earth, carefree drifter with a devil-may-care attitude. He seems blithe and easygoing — except when he demonstrates how he attacked McBride with a “smash, smash, SUH-MASH."
Reisbeck returned to the news station and filed an edited version of the interview as part of his report. Later that night, however, he uploaded the uncut video onto YouTube. The following morning, he discovered it had gone viral.
The documentary illustrates the unfortunate scenario that followed. Overnight, Kai had become a beloved folk hero, a celebrated vigilante, and a highly sought-after marketable property. International journalists flooded Reisbeck’s email with requests for interviews. Stephen Colbert based part of a monologue on the situation for “The Colbert Report.” Lisa Samsky, a reality brand TV executive who worked on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” thought she could launch a reality series about Kai.
Less than two weeks after the interview went viral, Kai appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
During those two weeks, though, it became increasingly evident that Kai was not the even-tempered, mild-mannered free spirit people wanted him to be. He was reckless, undisciplined, and unruly. He lacked self-control, and he exhibited signs of underlying hostility and rage.
Roughly three months after his heroic deed brought him internet fame, Kai was arrested on murder charges for the death of a New Jersey attorney. Throughout the trial, he maintained his innocence, claiming he acted in self-defense.
“The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker” can be taken as an indictment of a culture that is predisposed to embracing viral sensations. Within days — perhaps hours — of posting the full video, Kai attained a cult-like following, with entranced viewers eager to fill in the blanks, while crafting a modern mythology to fit their newfound paladin.
Kai’s fleeting charisma fascinated and beguiled those who saw him as an antihero. They projected their ideals of a nomadic street champion onto Kai based on a few key moments from Reisbeck’s original video, which contains less than 6 minutes of footage.
Yet, everyone interviewed in the documentary seems amazed by the downward spiral. The linear path is easy enough to follow: Homeless hitchhiker turned folk hero, folk hero turned 15-minute celebrity, and finally, 15-minute celebrity turned convicted killer.
In retrospect, one asks: How could any one of those who were promoting Kai not see this coming?
Too many questions go unanswered in “The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker.” How many public institutions failed him? How many family members disowned him? How many attempts were made to help him before he became a ticking time bomb of rage?
These questions can be asked without challenging the fact that he is solely responsible for any crimes he committed as an adult. The questions must be asked to gain a better understanding of what led to a confrontation that left a well-respected New Jersey man dead.
By not addressing the background issues, the documentary perpetuates the inaction and indifference that is often applied to pressing social issues such as homelessness and insufficient and inaccessible mental health services.
One law enforcement officer describes Kai as an opportunist. The documentary inadvertently draws a parallel between Kai and those who sought to profit from his momentary celebrity status. Reisbeck, Samsky, Kimmel’s staff researcher, and others attached themselves to this individual expecting something in return. At no point during their interviews for the film do they claim to have offered to help Kai explore medical or mental health treatment options.
One also can’t help but notice the intrinsic irony of producing a documentary like “The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker.” In its critique of the roles the media and society play in popularizing and propagating an individual without proper vetting and adequate scrutiny, it injects Kai’s notoriety back into the mainstream. According to FlixPatrol, the film ranked at No. 2 on a list of Netflix’s Top 10 Movies as of Jan. 11.
For lovers of true crime documentaries, “The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker” is expertly crafted and deeply engrossing. Some of the interviewees do provide revealing insights. It may leave you with some questions unanswered.
As for the viral video phenomenon: They’re still a hard pass for me. Unless it’s a cat playing an electric keyboard … then I’m all in.