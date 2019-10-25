ST. PETERSBURG — The DTSP Songwriters Festival will kick off its weekend celebration with an acoustic concert featuring Ed Roland and Jesse Triplett of Collective Soul and the Warren Brothers.
The concert will take place Friday, Nov. 1, 8 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts–Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $35.60. Call 727-300-2000 or visit www.themahaffey.com.
“St. Petersburg’s fun, funky and eclectic vibe makes it a natural home for America’s next great songwriters festival,” said St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman in a press release. “When combined with the city’s art and culture scene, and scenic beaches just a short drive away, the DTSP Songwriters festival is bound to become a destination for visiting fans and locals alike.”
The DTSP Songwriters Festival, hosted by Funky Buddha Brewing, is largely free to the public to attend, with the exception of a few select shows. The festival’s full lineup can be found at www.dtspsongwritersfestival.com. The Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital Music Therapy Department will be the beneficiary of money raised at select events.
“Creating experiences that connect fans and artists is at the heart of what we do at CMG,” added Dan Connelly, CMG director of special events. “The DTSP Songwriters Festival represents a tremendous opportunity to establish St. Petersburg’s next heritage event while also impacting an organization that is using music to empower children undergoing medical treatment in our community.”
In conjunction with the announcement of the DTSP Songwriters Festival, Cox Media Group has launched DTSP Songwriter Radio on the 107.3 HD-2 channel. This station showcases music from participating event singer-songwriters, featured interviews from songwriters detailing their craft, as well as segments highlighting festival venues and the invaluable contributions being made by the music therapy department at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital.
Ed Roland is best known as the lead vocalist and primary songwriter of the rock band Collective Soul. Roland also fronts Ed Roland and the Sweet Tea Project.
Jesse Triplett is the lead guitarist for Collective Soul.
The Warren Brothers, an American country music duo, features brothers Brett Warren on lead vocals, acoustic guitar, harmonica, mandolin and piano; and Brad Warren on backing vocals, acoustic guitar and electric guitar. The duo has released three studio albums, including “Beautiful Day in the Cold Cruel World” (1998) and “King of Nothing” (2000) on BNA Records; and “Well Deserved Obscurity” (2004) on Sig/429.