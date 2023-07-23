ST. PETERSBURG — The Palladium’s Chamber Series returns to the Hough Hall stage on Wednesday, Nov. 15, kicking off the season on a high note with the Ehnes Quartet performing works by Haydn, Britten, and Schumann.
The quartet’s musicians should be familiar to the Tampa Bay area’s classical music fans. Hailed as “an important new force in the chamber music arena” with a “dream-team line-up” by Strings Magazine, the group is led by one of the world’s top violin soloists, James Ehnes. Violinist Amy Schwartz Moretti is also no stranger to this community — she was Jeffery Multer’s predecessor as concertmaster of The Florida Orchestra. The quartet is joined by their newest member, Che-Yen Chen on viola, and anchoring the group on cello, is one of the Palladium Chamber Players core musicians, Edward Arron.
Founded by Multer, The Florida Orchestra’s artistic director and concertmaster, and Paul Wilborn, Palladium executive director, the Palladium Chamber Players series has been bringing world-class chamber music to Hough Hall since 2013. The dynamic group of internationally renowned soloists and chamber musicians bring vibrant interpretations of the great classical repertoire to the Hough Hall stage each year.
The remaining dates this season will feature the core musicians of the Palladium Chamber Players. Led by Multer, the core members include violist Danielle Farina, cellist Edward Arron, pianist Jeewon Park, cellist Julian Schwartz, and pianist Marika Bournaki.
Existing subscribers can renew their subscriptions from Sept. 5-15. Beginning Sept. 19, Individual tickets and new subscriptions go on sale. Palladium Chamber Players 2023-2024 dates are Nov. 15, Jan. 17, Feb. 7, March 27, and May 1. All concerts in the series are on Wednesday evenings at 7:30 p.m.
For tickets and a performance schedule, visit mypalladium.org.