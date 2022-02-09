Who hasn’t dreamed of living off the grid? The phrase dates back to at least the 1970s, when John Schaeffer — who lived on an off-grid community in Mendocino County, California — opened a general store to supply his neighbors with supplies and started selling alternative energy products such as solar panels. For many, though, living off-grid is more than unfettering oneself from the public electrical supply system. It means living a lifestyle that is completely disconnected from society — living in seclusion in a remote location, often in a clandestine manner.
The idea of living off the grid conjures up a variety of connotations, good and bad; noble and irrational. The lifestyle appeals to those who revere self-sufficiency, strive to live from the land upon which they live, and gravitate toward what Henry David Thoreau called “the tonic of wildness” in “Walden.” Those not suited to urban living became part of back-to-the-land movements at various points in modern history, with a significant influx appearing throughout the 1960s and 1970s. The rural-relocation trend can be traced to authors such as American wilderness survivalist Bradford Angier, Louise Dickinson Rich, and Scott Nearing, a radical economist and advocate of vegetarianism and simple living, who — along with his wife Helen — published “Living the Good Life.”
But for every naturalist, pacifist, and sustainability advocate, there is someone living off-grid for less altruistic reasons. Just ask Ted Kaczynski.
In the new film “Last Survivors,” directed by Drew Mylrea from a script by Josh Janowicz, a father and son are living deep in the Montana wilderness. Their autonomous lifestyle might seem like an overstated metaphor for pandemic living, but the viewer is instructed from the beginning that they fled their previous suburban existence at the onset of World War III. Billed as a post-apocalyptic thriller, the film was released Feb. 4 in select theaters and on video on demand through Vertical Entertainment.
Troy (Stephen Moyer) has raised his son Jake (Drew Van Acker) in a wooded utopia far from the charred ruins of civilization. Their secluded bastion is well fortified: perimeter defenses and traps surround the compound, and there are plenty of firearms at their disposal should any outsiders breach the lines. Jake has been indoctrinated with his father’s steady stream of kill-or-be-killed survivalist dogma. Troy is a shoot-first-ask-questions-later autocrat who constantly reminds his son that “this is no democracy.”
Given the threat, one can’t really blame the guy. He is trying to protect his son from all the evils of the world. He speaks of bloodthirsty marauders who kill for a scrap of food and lawless chaos found in the wasteland of a wicked world. While Mylrea offers glimpses of the night the two fled their home through hazy flashbacks, he does not provide any visual evidence to support Troy’s colorful depictions of the post-apocalyptic world beyond the borders of their Shangri-La — though it is easy to imagine Lord Humungus from “Road Warrior” leading his sadistic gang of drivers and motorcyclists across the landscape, possibly on snowmobiles.
When Troy is wounded in a confrontation with an outsider, Jake leaves the safety of their land and travels across the countryside to obtain antibiotics. His father orders him to kill anyone he encounters on his journey — a command Jake promises to follow.
Of course, Jake encounters someone: Henrietta (Alicia Silverstone), a woman living alone on the edge of the forest, growing her own food. And of course, he does not kill her — although, when he finally comes face to face with her on their second encounter, he points his gun at her head long enough for her to suffer a level of trauma that would require therapy for most people. Henrietta doesn’t even scream, though. In fact, she cooks dinner for Jake, lets him take a shower, and provides him some wrapped and ready-to-go venison. On their third visit, she’s even friendlier.
Around this time, some aspects of Troy’s story start to unravel. Jake finds himself questioning his father’s ideology. The mere suggestion that maybe it’s not OK to shoot complete strangers before knowing whether or not they present a threat seems absurd to Troy. His longtime role as the self-appointed magnanimous protector and provider is starting to smell a lot like paranoia and toxic masculinity.
Without going into any more detail regarding the plot, “Last Survivors” avoids cliches as it condemns both the patriarchy and rampant selfishness — particularly in times of crisis (I’m looking at you, toilet paper hoarders). Built upon an ambitious premise, Mylrea delivers an interesting and often compelling examination of an unhealthy father-son relationship and a critique of the survivalist mentality that, in the extreme, can turn decidedly savage. The film benefits from exceptional cinematography by Julian Amaru Estrada. Filmed in Butte, Montana, the wild, snowy landscape is more than just a series of stunning, scenic backdrops — it helps establish a sense of distance and detachment.
“Last Survivors” suffers from obvious gaps in logic and a narrative that staggers off track sporadically. Although the execution isn’t perfect, Mylrea gets extra points for the unexpected tonal shift — and how the film’s revelations are gradually brought to light. Some of the dialogue is painfully schmaltzy, particularly during scenes in which Jake is treading uncomfortably in Oedipal territory. Overall, the cast manages to salvage “Last Survivors.” Drew Van Acker gives the standout performance, while Alicia Silverstone and Stephen Moyer offer nuanced takes on their characters. The deconstruction of the father-and-son relationship, and Jake’s enchantment with Henrietta, introduces just enough emotional resonance to draw viewers into the unfolding story.
In some ways, “Last Survivors” reminds us that we’re living in our own weird dystopia of self-imposed isolation, cyclic crises, perpetual trauma, and the lingering threat of totalitarianism. Though it may be choppy at times, “Last Survivors” makes a concerted effort to explore some deeper themes without coming across as preachy or trite. The film isn’t for those seeking throngs of zombies scavenging the ruins or the harrowing desolation of “The Road,” but it manages to tell a surprisingly original story while advocating altruism and the benefits of community and connection — and that’s a message worth repeating.
