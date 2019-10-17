Barry, Stine among headliners at Tampa Bay Times Festival of Reading
ST. PETERSBURG — The 27th annual Tampa Bay Times Festival of Reading will take place Saturday, Nov. 9, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the University of South Florida St. Petersburg, 140 Seventh Ave. S., St. Petersburg.
This free festival is a celebration of literacy featuring nationally renowned authors, book signings, panel discussions and a variety of entertainment. Attendees may utilize campus and downtown parking, giving easy access to all events throughout the day.
More than 50 authors are confirmed to appear at the 2019 festival. The festival will bring back Dave Barry, beloved humor writer and Pulitzer Prize-winning newspaper columnist. He’ll talk about his new book, “Lessons from Lucy: The Simple Joys of an Old, Happy Dog,” and the real-life twist that led him to revise it.
Meg Cabot, author of “Princess Diaries,” will be holding court. The author of scads of bestselling books for readers of all ages will present her new novel, “No Judgments.”
Headlining the list of young-adult authors, R.L. Stine returns to the festival. Stine’s “Goosebumps” books are one of the bestselling children’s series on the planet. He will be discussing his latest novel, “Revenge of the Invisible Boy.”
Irish author Eoin Colfer, creator of the popular “Artemis Fowl” series and many other books, will introduce a new spinoff series with “The Fowl Twins.” In addition to the authors’ talks, there will be an extensive book market featuring local merchants, food trucks, and author signings.
For information on events and the complete lineup of authors, visit www.festivalofreading.com.
LoCash to perform at Tampa Bay Lightning post-game concert
TAMPA — In celebration of a newly-announced partnership and to celebrate Lightning fans, Pepsi and the Tampa Bay Lightning will throw an epic post-game concert Saturday, Oct. 19, in Ford Thunder Alley at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.
The concert will feature a series of interactive games, ice-cold Pepsi Zero Sugar and special guests. Country music duo LoCash will be there to celebrate with a mainstage performance, singing hits such as “One Big Country Song” off their latest album “Brothers,” and chart-toppers “I Love This Life” and “I Know Somebody.”
The new seven-year agreement makes PepsiCo Beverages North America the exclusive carbonated soft drink, water, energy drink, muscle milk, juice and tea of Amalie Arena and includes sponsorship of one of the Tampa Bay Lightning’s community street hockey rinks as well as prominent signage above Amalie Arena’s west patio, the primary entrance to the arena.
The Oct. 19 game begins at 7 p.m. The post-game celebration will get underway 20 minutes after the game concludes. Visit www.amaliearena.com.
Pinellas Community Players seeks musicians for next session
DUNEDIN — The next session of the Pinellas Community Players will get underway Oct. 29.
A program of the nonprofit Dunedin Music Society, the Pinellas Community Players is a community band for adult players of any instrument and any ability. Under the direction of Derek Currier, a professional musician and teacher, the ensemble is seeking new members. Candidates must be able to commit to only four rehearsals at the Dunedin Community Center followed by a concert on Nov. 26. A minimum of 15 participants are sought.
To register, visit mydms.me/event-3438001.
Denny Mitchell to perform tribute to feline friends
SAFETY HARBOR — Composer, singer, storyteller, and lifelong cat aficionado Denny Mitchell will present “All About Cats” Thursday, Oct. 24, 6:30 p.m., at the Safety Harbor Public Library, 101 Second St. N., Safety Harbor.
This informative and entertaining show is composed of original music designed to engage audiences on the world’s No. 1 pet.
Mitchell is an outreach ambassador for Big Cat Rescue and has helped educate visitors on the nature of cats and how so many have been abused or neglected. He has a background in music and has been performing as a singer and pianist for over 30 years. The performance sponsored by the Friends of the Safety Harbor Library.
For information, call 727-724-1525, ext. 4112, or visit www.SafetyHarborLibrary.com.
West Coast Players to present ‘A Hotel on Marvin Gardens’
CLEARWATER — West Coast Players will present “A Hotel on Marvin Gardens,” by Nagle Jackson, running Nov. 8-24, at West Coast Players, 21905 U.S. 19 N., Clearwater.
Performances will be Fridays and Saturdays, 8 p.m.; and Sundays, 2 p.m. Tickets are $21 a person. Call 727-437-2363 or email boxoffice@wcplayers.com. For information, visit wp2.wcplayers.org.
This production stars Tynan Pruett, Kelly DiMauro, Danielle Byrnes, Deborah DeLucia, and Marc Sanders under the direction of Mary Kay Cyrus.
The smart interplay of characters marks Jackson’s comic riff on the savagery in the corporate world. Set on a private island in Long Island Sound, the play revolves around an annual April Fool’s day game of Monopoly. As the banter becomes more ironic and perilous, the game becomes a symbol of the larger power plays among the characters.
Gallery 1356 to host exhibit opening
CLEARWATER — A reception for “The Magic of Contemporary Art,” a new solo exhibition of contemporary art by Donna Frost, will take place Thursday, Nov. 7, 6 to 9 p.m., at Gallery 1356, 1356 S. Fort Harrison Ave., Clearwater.
The reception is free and open to the public. The exhibit will continue through the month of November. For information or to schedule an appointment to view the exhibition, call J. Harrison Smith at 727-458-4206.
SAGES to bring ‘Denying Gravity’ to area residents
Pasco County Fire Rescue and Clearwater Fire Rescue will help raise awareness of fall prevention techniques for seniors with a unique free theater event.
“Denying Gravity,” a life-saving play performed by SAGES Theater Inc., will be presented Sunday, Oct. 20, 2 p.m., at Heritage Springs Clubhouse, 11345 Robert Trent Jones Parkway, Trinity; and Sunday, Oct. 27, 2 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. Doors open at 1 p.m. for both performances.
Admission is free for “Denying Gravity,” an award-winning play. Through the magic of live theater, the audience becomes engaged with the senior actors on stage, dealing with challenging issues faced by older Americans. Audiences leave empowered and motivated by fall prevention awareness.
This original, one-act play by local playwright Linda Goldman, 73, provides a roller coaster experience with twists and turns between comedy and drama. A minor misstep interrupts a retiree's busy life and she finds, like Alice, she's fallen down a rabbit hole into the realm of the unexpected. Each choice she makes leads to the audience either nodding with laughter or shaking their heads with tears as they follow her journey from start to finish.
With falls being the leading cause of injury and death for adults 65 and older, the message delivered on stage is saving lives. Actual EMTs from the fire rescue departments are cast in exciting cameo roles. The performances are free and open to the public. SAGES Theater Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
For information, visit www.sagestheater.org.
GMCTB to present ‘You Are My Brother’
The Gay Men's Chorus of Tampa Bay will present “You Are My Brother” Friday, Oct. 18, 8 p.m., at King of Peace Metropolitan Community Church, 3150 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg; and Saturday, Oct. 19, 3 p.m., at the Portico, 1001 N. Florida Ave., Tampa.
The performance will feature songs of brotherhood and unity celebrating the diversity that is the Tampa Bay area. General admission tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Visit www.gmctb.org/attend-us-1.
Creative Clay Fest celebrates original art, music
ST. PETERSBURG — Creative Clay Fest, the organization’s largest fundraiser, will be presented Saturday, Nov. 9, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., in the Grand Central District, across from Creative Clay, 1846 First Ave. S., St. Petersburg.
Creative Clay Fest — formerly Folkfest St. Pete — is a celebration of original art and live music. Now in its 13th year, the festival was created to draw good folks to the mission of Creative Clay and to raise funds to support this community-minded arts center for people with disabilities.
Creative Clay Fest attracts makers, creators and folk artists from the area, as well as throughout the state and Southeast. Festival attendees can purchase art from folk artists such as Missionary Mary Proctor, Don Stone and Jack Beverland, a.k.a. Mr. B. Creative Clay artists also will be selling their original folk art.
“We’re thrilled to welcome renowned artists, but also celebrate the talent of our own member artists, as they exhibit alongside other working artists,” said Emily Turnage, Creative Clay community arts director who also oversees Creative Clay Fest. “This aspect of Creative Clay Fest honors our vision of arts accessibility for all, and educates the community about the importance of social equity.”
Two stages — one inside the Hideaway Café and the other outside, adjacent to the café — will feature the following musical acts:
- Rebekah Pulley & The Reluctant Prophets
- Danfield
- Dean Johanesen & the 24 Hour Men
- Ella Jet & Future Soul
- Kristopher James
- Mountain Holler
- Mwiza
- Chant The Trees
- Acho Brother
- Lassyu
- His Hem
- Laverty
- NoiseMakers
World-renowned Florida folk artist Missionary Mary Proctor will offer two mixed media workshops where participants can create artwork using mementos, photos, buttons, costume jewelry, old letters, dried flowers, wire, and other items. Basic supplies, such as boards, glue and paints will be provided. Sessions will be held at Creative Clay.
Creative Clay’s vision is to make the arts accessible to all. Its mission is to help people with disabilities achieve full and inclusive lives through access to the arts by providing expressive, educational and vocational experiences. Visit www.creativeclay.org.