ST. PETERSBURG — The 13th annual Boogie Woogie Blues Piano Stomp will be presented Saturday, July 15, 8 p.m., at the Palladium at St. Petersburg College, 253 Fifth Ave. N., St. Petersburg.
Tickets start at $18. Call 727-823-2040 or visit mypalladium.org.
The show will feature two grand pianos and five great boogie and blues artists in an award-winning lineup. Musicians include Florida’s Rev. Billy C. Wirtz, Tony Castellano, Los Angeles’ Rob Rio, and St. Petersburg’s own Liz Pennock & Dr. Blues.
Billy C. Wirtz is a radio host, gifted pianist and American musicologist who defies easy classification. He has been featured as a special guest on the Legendary Rhythm and Blues Cruise for the last 20 years and hosts the popular “Rhythm Revival” on WMNF-FM. Wirtz currently has a weekly gig at Heidi’s Jazz Club in Cocoa Beach on Saturdays and tours the U.S. during the summer.
Tony Castellano Jr. was born in Chicago to jazz musicians: His father, pianist Tony Castellano Sr., had a trio in Miami and his mother was a singer. Tony Jr. started playing piano upon moving to Miami at age 6. He is an old-school pianist and singer who excels at his repertoire of the songs of Sinatra and Tony Bennett, but he can rock and swing too, playing hits of Jerry Lee Lewis, Joe Cocker and Otis Redding.
Known by some as the “Boss of Boogie,” pianoman/vocalist Rob Rio plays the boogie-woogie and jump blues of the ’40s and ’50s with a virtuosity that has excited audiences around the world for more than 35 years. Rio was inducted into the Boogie Woogie Hall of Fame in 2008, and he has appeared with many of the original blues greats, such as Muddy Waters, Willie Dixon, James Cotton, Joe Cocker, and Paul Butterfield.
Liz Pennock & Dr. Blues have been performing together since 1983. Pennock sings and tickles the ivories despite being born with only three fingers on each hand, and Doc accompanies on guitar and vocals. The Ohio natives have appeared with artists including Diamond Teeth Mary, Pinetop Perkins, Marcia Ball and Leon Russell.