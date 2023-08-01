TAMPA — After an extended 10-year touring hiatus, the All-American Rejects will return to the stage with the “Wet Hot All-American Summer Tour.” Produced by Live Nation, the 27-city tour kicks off on Friday, Aug. 11, 7 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa.
Tickets start at $35. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com. Also performing will be New Found Glory, The Starting Line, and The Get Up Kids.
Vocalist/bassist Tyson Ritter and guitarist Nick Wheeler were best friends in high school in Stillwater, Oklahoma, when they founded the All-American Rejects in 1999. And while their emo-pop band has traveled far and wide and sold millions of albums in the years since, their music retains an energy and scrappiness.
Speaking on their upcoming dates, the band said: “We’ve been trying to get out on the road in a proper way for the last few years. We finally realized after playing ‘When We Were Young’ that the world was ready to pull out of their ‘guilty pleasure chest’ and celebrate the soundtrack of their youth.”
When New Found Glory, the Starting Line, Motion City Soundtrack and the Get Up Kids signed on to the tour, the feeling was that it would be “a celebration of summers gone by.”
“It’s time to embrace the cumulative joy of growing up,” the band declared.
The All-American Rejects have always understood the lasting value of big sticky melodies, a lesson they absorbed from a wide range of early influences that included Bon Jovi and Def Leppard, as well as emo forebears such as Weezer and Jimmy Eat World. Already fully realized on their 2002 indie hit “Swing, Swing,” the All-American Rejects’ catchy mix of arena rock, power pop, and emo soon landed them a deal with DreamWorks. Later hits like 2005’s “Dirty Little Secret” and 2008’s “Gives You Hell” — which hit No. 1 on the iTunes chart — confirmed the wide appeal of Ritter and Wheeler’s sometimes snarky and always punchy songwriting.
Pop-punkers New Found Glory released its new acoustic album, “Make the Most of It,” via Revelation Records. The album features seven tracks written in the wake of guitarist Chad Gilbert’s cancer diagnosis, including previous singles “Dream Born Again” and “Get Me Home” alongside seven live acoustic versions of fan favorites. Mixed by Mark Trombino, the album is a rumination on what it means to grieve, to live, to approach every day with appreciation and a sense of fulfillment.
New Found Glory formed in Coral Springs in 1997. The group were fast-tracked from local upstarts to mainstream stars on the back of pop melodies and hardcore-tinged breakdowns, setting off a blast of pop-punk dynamite that still lights the torch for modern acts more than two decades later.
Its popular records included 2000’s “New Found Glory,” 2002’s “Sticks & Stones,” and 2004’s “Catalyst.”
New Found Glory is Jordan Pundik (lead vocals), Chad Gilbert (guitar), Ian Grushka (bass guitar) and Cyrus Bolooki (drums).