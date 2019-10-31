West Coast Players to present ‘A Hotel on Marvin Gardens’
CLEARWATER – “A Hotel on Marvin Gardens,” by Nagle Jackson, will open Friday, Nov. 8, at West Coast Players, 21905 U.S. 19 N., Clearwater.
Directed by Mary Kay Cyrus, the production will run through Nov. 24. Performances will be Fridays and Saturdays, 8 p.m.; and Sundays, 2 p.m. Tickets are $21 a person. Call 727-437-2363 or email boxoffice@wcplayers.com.
Produced by special arrangement with Dramatist Play Services, in this play America’s favorite board game becomes a comedic metaphor for American greed. Set on a private island in Long Island Sound, the play revolves around an annual April Fool’s day game of Monopoly. As the banter becomes more ironic and perilous, the game becomes a symbol of the larger power plays among the characters.
This West Coast Players production stars Tynan Pruett, Kelly DiMauro, Danielle Byrnes, Deborah DeLucia, and Marc Sanders. For information, visit wp2.wcplayers.org.
Dunedin Fine Art Center to present holiday show and sale
DUNEDIN – The Dunedin Fine Art Center will reconfigure itself Saturday, Nov. 2, as it decks the halls – and walls – with its holiday finest, with a decidedly artistic flair.
The centerpiece will be the invitational exhibition, this year appropriately entitled “Shine, Shine, Shine!” On a yearly basis, DFAC curators look to put together the best art with a gift-giving perspective in mind. The result is a collection of works from around the region that anyone would love to see beneath the Christmas tree. This year’s show includes newcomers such as Marion Angelica, Robin MacKay, Ari Robinson, Alex Torres and Christian Zvonik along with returning artists such as Eva Avenue, Elizabeth Barenis, Brandie Dziegiel, Annette Gloomis, Candace Knapp, Lilly Monk and Pollyzoom.
Tradition has it, for the holiday show and sale exhibit only, that artwork can go home with buyers at the time of purchase. DFAC’s holiday exhibit traditionally opens the same week as Art Harvest, the long-standing art fair hosted adjacent to the Dunedin Fine Art Center by the Junior League of Dunedin/Clearwater. The sheer numbers involved make for a joyous yearly kick-off of the holiday season.
DFAC visitors can shop Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Sundays, 1 to 4 p.m. The show and sale will continue through Dec. 23. Visit www.dfac.org.
Library to host WWI commemorative concert
SAFETY HARBOR – Classical guitarist and composer Edwin Culver will perform Thursday, Nov. 14, 6:30 p.m., at the Safety Harbor Public Library, 101 Second St. N., Safety Harbor.
The concert commemorates the 101st anniversary of Armistice Day, ending World War I, when the Allies and Germany signed the armistice, finishing four years of one of the world’s deadliest conflicts. Based in Sarasota, Culver will immerse listeners in history by performing World War I era music inspired by songs soldiers listened to and sang. Throughout the program, Culver will present facts about the war and stories behind the songs.
For information, call 727-724-1525, ext. 4112 or visit www.SafetyHarborLibrary.com.
South Pasadena Community Band announces November concerts
The South Pasadena Community Band will perform Wednesday, Nov. 13, 7:30 p.m., at the Treasure Island Community Center, 1 Park Place, Treasure Island.
The band also will perform Thursday, Nov. 21, 7:30 p.m., at South Pasadena City Hall, 7047 Sunset Drive S., South Pasadena. The program for both concerts will feature selections from Francis Scott Key, Frank Ticheli, Howard Hanson, Henry Filmore and other composers.
Admission is free and donations are welcome. The band is made up of adult musicians with a wide variety of experience. Visit www.southpasadenaband.com for information.
Kiwanis to present magic, comedy show
PINELLAS PARK – The Kiwanis of Pinellas Park will present an evening of magic and comedy Friday, Nov. 1, 7 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave. N., Pinellas Park.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. Admission is $20 a person. Proceeds from the show will benefit the Kiwanis Splash Park.
The Byrne Brothers to perform at the Scottish American Society Hall
DUNEDIN — As part of the Haggis Celtic Concerts series, the Byrne Brothers will perform Thursday, Nov. 21, 7:30 p.m., at the Scottish Cultural Center, 917 Louden Ave., Dunedin.
Tickets are $15 in advance and $18 at the door. Visit www.eventbrite.com or purchase tickets at the Celtic Shop of Dunedin, 354 Main St., Dunedin. For information, visit www.haggiscelticconcerts.com.
The Byrne Brothers are a family band from Dublin who moved to Donegal for a few years and now live in Orlando. They are all county champions of their traditional Irish instruments, duo and trio champions and Ulster Champion Irish Dancers.
The Byrne Brothers shot to fame in Ireland after auditioning along with 10,000 other kids and getting on “The Late Late Toy Show,” Ireland's biggest TV show. They performed at Raglan Road Irish Pub and Restaurant at Disney Springs for a St. Patrick’s Day festival in 2017. Shortly after that appearance, they began a six-month residency at Raglan Road.
LGBTQ Resource Center film screening set
GULFPORT — The LGBTQ Resource Center at Gulfport Public Library will continue its monthly LGBTQ Film Series with a screening Thursday, Nov. 14, 7 p.m., in the Friends Room at Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S., Gulfport.
The featured film is about women falling in love against the backdrop of women’s lucha libre, Mexican-style wrestling. For information, call 727-893-1074 or visit www.mygulfport.us/lgbtq-resources.
The LGBTQ Resource Center is a project of the nonprofit Circle of Friends of the Gulfport Public Library. The center provides collections, services and events throughout the year to the local LGBTQ community, its friends and family. Find out more about the center, the Circle of Friends and the library online at www.mygulfport.us/gpl.