TAMPA — Five-piece blues and soul blues band Southern Avenue will take the stage Saturday, Dec. 28, 8 p.m., at Skipper’s Smokehouse, 910 Skipper Road, Tampa.
Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door. Visit www.skipperssmokehouse.com.
On their self-titled 2017 debut album, the boundary-breaking Memphis combo sparked a one-band musical revolution, embodying an effortlessly organic soul/blues/R&B fusion that reflects the band members’ diverse roots as well as their deep commitment to their chosen style. “Keep On,” their second album, was released May 19 via Concord Records. On the new album, the dynamic outfit expands its gritty musical vision to embrace new musical challenges and a more expansive creative vision.
Southern Avenue combines the talents of a prodigiously talented set of young musicians who bring their individual backgrounds to the table to create music that carries the Southern soul legacy into the 21st century, spanning the band members’ wide-ranging musical interests while showcasing the powerful chemistry and electrifying live show that they’ve honed through extensive stage and studio experience. Since the release of their debut, Southern Avenue has played in over a dozen countries and wowed audiences at such festivals as Bonnaroo, Firefly, Electric Forest and Lockn’.
Guitar phenom Ori Naftaly originally built his reputation in his native Israel before joining forces with deeply expressive Memphis-bred singer Tierinii Jackson and her subtly powerful drummer sister Tikyra Jackson. The band’s lineup is rounded out by versatile keyboardist Jeremy Powell, an early alumnus of Stax Records’ renowned music academy.
“Keep On” captures Southern Avenue’s combustible chemistry, with the emotion-charged energy of such distinctive originals as “Whiskey Love,” “Savior,” “Too Good for You” and “We Are Not So Different,” reflecting the players’ evolving talents as well as the influence of the extensive roadwork that they’ve invested in the band. The musicians recorded the album with producer Johnny Black at Memphis’ legendary Sam Phillips Recording, with guest appearances by seminal Stax Records artist William Bell, noted Memphis musician Gage Markey and a horn section comprised of Art Edmaiston and Marc Franklin.
Bell, a Grammy Award winner and formative figure in the development of Southern soul, was impressed by the band’s talents.
“In terms of new artists with the talent to become the stars of the future, you need to look no further than Southern Avenue,” Bell said in a press release from Michael J. Media Group.
According to Naftaly, making this “Keep On” was an interesting journey.
“Our first album was recorded very fast and released very fast,” Naftaly explained. “With this one, we spent a long time planning, and we knew how we wanted it sound. For me, it’s a big progression from the first album.”
“The experience was completely different from making the first one,” added Tierinii. “We learned a lot about each other and a lot about the band.”
The seeds for Southern Avenue’s birth were first planted when Naftaly — who’d grown up in Israel with a deep-rooted passion for American soul, blues and funk — came to Memphis in 2013 to compete in the prestigious International Blues Challenge. Although his talents were embraced by American audiences, Naftaly felt constrained in his own band, feeling the need to embrace a more expansive musical vision. That opportunity arrived when he met Tierinii, who’d gotten her start singing in church, before performing in a series of cover bands and theatrical projects.
Despite not having a record deal at the time, Southern Avenue quickly found success touring in America and Europe. They won additional attention playing some high-profile festivals and making it to the finals in the International Blues Challenge.
The band’s self-titled debut was released in 2017, hitting No. 6 on Billboard’s Top Blues Albums Chart, reaching No. 1 on the iTunes Blues Chart and prominently sitting in the Americana radio Top 30 for nearly six months. The success of the album created demand for the band in both the U.S. and throughout the world performing in high-profile festivals around the globe. Since that time the band has seemingly lived on the road with over 300 shows under their belts. Building their audience one show at a time, they have headlined countless rooms from coast to coast and have toured with artists including Buddy Guy, JJ Grey & Mofro, Umphrey’s McGee, Los Lobos, North Mississippi Allstars and Karl Denson to name a few.
“We love playing live,” said Naftaly. “It’s that connection with our fans that makes the time away from home worth it. Fans become our family out on the road and we love experiencing music together with them each and every night.”