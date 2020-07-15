CLEARWATER – Spyro Gyra will perform Tuesday, Feb. 23, 8 p.m., at the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
Tickets start at $35 and are on sale now. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
In October 2019, Spyro Gyra released “Vinyl Tap,” the band’s first album of new material in six years. Once again, they upset expectations by recording an album of all cover songs. Their selections draw heavily from their earlier pop and rock influences. Concertgoers can expect to hear music from “Vinyl Tap, from a Latin big band approach to Cream’s “Sunshine Of Your Love” to a stunning arrangement of Blind Faith’s “Can’t Find My Way Home.”
Spyro Gyra is an unlikely story of a group with humble beginnings in Buffalo, New York, that has continued to reach an international audience over 40 years, resulting in sales of over 10 million albums. They have played over 5,000 shows on five continents. They have accomplished this due to a forward-looking approach combined with the work ethic of an underdog, always challenging themselves to do something new while never resting on past success. It has proven to be a recipe for longevity for this jazz group while music has gone in and out of styles in ever shorter cycles.
“My hope is that our music has the same effect on the audience that it does on me,” said group leader Jay Beckenstein. “I’ve always felt that music, and particularly instrumental music, has this non-literal quality that lets people travel to a place where there are no words. Whether it’s touching their emotions or connecting them to something that reminds them of something much bigger than themselves, there’s this beauty in music that’s not connected to sentences. It’s very transportive. I would hope that when people hear our music or come to see us, they’re able to share that with us.”