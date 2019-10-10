CLEARWATER — The cult classic movie “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” will be screened Saturday, Oct. 19, midnight, at the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater. General admission tickets are priced at $5. General admission tickets priced at $9 are also available, which includes one general admission seat and unlimited fountain soda and popcorn. A limited number of VIP boxes, which includes seating for four in a private luxury box and unlimited fountain drinks and popcorn, are available and priced at $75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.
In this classic horror musical comedy film, sweethearts Brad (Barry Bostwick) and Janet (Susan Sarandon), stuck with a flat tire during a storm, discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry), a transvestite scientist. As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker (Meat Loaf) and a creepy butler (Richard O'Brien). Through elaborate dances and rock songs, Frank-N-Furter unveils his latest creation: a muscular man named "Rocky."
This interactive screening will include the shadow cast Interchangeable Parts. Prop bags priced at $2 will be available for purchase. Outside food props — such as rice and toast — will not be permitted in the theater. General admission seating will be available on a first come, first served basis.