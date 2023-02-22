When I was 13, I came to the realization that having a room full of Star Wars toys and comic books might not be a good look for a teenager. A reclusive kid, I was in the process of leaving behind my childhood home and friends, moving to a different part of Pinellas County, and high school was just around the corner — so it seemed like a good time to make a change. I got rid of my collections — all the things that to my mind felt suddenly childish and immature — and I rebooted myself. I transformed into a much cooler version of me.
In other words, I became a reclusive kid who read fantasy and science fiction, watched “Doctor Who” on WEDU every Saturday night, and discovered “Epic Illustrated,” a comics anthology in magazine format published by Marvel Comics that featured explicit content.
The point is: Interests change, and priorities evolve over time. So, it doesn’t surprise me that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been taking some heat recently. Critics feel as though Marvel Studios isn’t taking chances, opting to follow familiar formulas and rehash previous plots. Misogynists and other assorted miscreants rail against diversity and inclusivity in MCU properties. Even some lifelong fans are confused by the trajectory of the franchise.
Some disapproval may stem from superhero fatigue.
The MCU is 15 years old, and some of its best known and most beloved characters from the first cycle of films have either died or have faded into the background. The original set of superheroes that captivated audiences are slowly being replaced by new ones, and audiences are having trouble letting go of those familiar leads and embracing their replacements.
It’s only been four years since “Avengers: Endgame.” But those four years, in the real world, have been brutal. The pandemic changed society and compelled us to reevaluate everything. Maybe it made some of us less likely to suspend our disbelief. Maybe it made some of us favor instant gratification over continuing story arcs.
Released Feb. 17, “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” is the next steppingstone in “The Multiverse Saga,” which is the title given to the MCU’s current story arc that dominates Phases Four through Six.
“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” is the first film of Phase Five and will be followed by “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” set for release on May 5. It picks up on themes covered in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” including the existence of a seemingly infinite number of alternate realities and dimensions. It also ties into the first season of the Marvel television series “Loki,” and features story threads that will likely be continued in the second season of that show, due to debut on Disney+ sometime this year.
All that probably sounds unnecessarily confusing, but avid comic book readers have already experienced this form of storytelling, with ongoing tales spread across various titles and issues. A story that started in “Iron Man,” for instance, might continue in subsequent issues of “The Avengers,” “Fantastic Four,” and “The Amazing Spider-Man.”
The film was directed by Peyton Reed and was written by Jeff Loveness. As of Feb. 19, the film had grossed $104 million in the United States and Canada.
I think critics are being a bit harsh on “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.” It’s hardly the incoherent, emotionless placeholder in the MCU machine some have suggested. It’s a fun ride from beginning to end, even if the complicated story is difficult to follow at times. It is a fast-paced adventure with dazzling visuals, a dizzying ensemble of goofy side characters, and enough sci-fi spectacle to make it feel as though it has expanded the boundaries of the MCU.
The new film finds Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) balancing life with their responsibilities as superheroes. Meanwhile, Scott’s daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton), has developed an interest in science and technology. With the help of Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), she invented a device that will allow them to explore and map the Quantum Realm.
When Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) learns about the project, she warns them all about the potential danger. Her warning comes too late: The device provides a hostile inhabitant of Quantum Realm the means to drag them all down to the subatomic world.
Scott and Cassie are cut off from the others and are captured by a group of freedom fighters. Living as refugees, their leader Jentorra (Katy O’Brian) assures Scott that Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) will be searching for them.
Looking beyond all the eye-popping visuals and an overly complicated plot, the story at the heart of “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” revolves around Scott and Cassie’s relationship. Circumstances cheated Cassie out of a normal childhood, and Scott — despite his best intentions — often disappointed his daughter. They gradually manage to build a bridge across the chasm that separates them and reconcile, each gaining a new understanding and appreciation of the other.
The film’s focus on that relationship leaves little room for character development elsewhere, unfortunately. There seems to be a disconnect between Scott and Hope at the beginning of the film that is eventually resolved, but it’s not entirely clear where the two of them stand romantically.
The other key component of “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” is Majors’ riveting portrayal of Kang. He cloaks the character in charismatic callousness and inconspicuous malevolence. His Kang is deliciously disingenuous, and you can tell every time he extends a helpful hand, he’s clutching a dagger behind his back with the other. In a film that boasts some outstanding performances from Rudd, Pfeiffer, and Douglas, Majors manages to command every scene in which he appears.
A few extra frills: Bill Murray portrays the shifty Lord Krylar, and Corey Stoll returns to the franchise in an unexpected capacity that will either annoy or amuse hardcore comic book fans. Count me among those amused by the revelation.
Not only does “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” move the larger story arc forward, it does so with gusto and panache. It retains just enough of the lighthearted tone of previous Ant-Man films to not be jarring. It enhances the father-daughter relationship between Scott and Cassie.
Most importantly, it gives viewers a haunting glimpse at what’s yet to come. It may feel like the director ordered a truckload of kitchen sinks to throw into this chaotic, complicated-yet-dumb, serious-yet-silly, imperfect extravaganza, but he still manages to serve up an astonishing tale.
Maybe those critics who are throwing shade at this latest outing will eventually find reason to downgrade their disparagement. People change — and change again. That’s probably why I have so many comic books and Star Wars toys in my house.