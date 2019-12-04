Bilheimer Capitol Theatre to present Celtic Angels Christmas

CLEARWATER — Celtic Angels Christmas will be presented Thursday, Dec. 5, 7 p.m., at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.

Tickets start at $20. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.

Returning to the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre, Celtic Angels Christmas will enchant audiences with the magic of Christmas in an awe-inspiring show that encompasses vocal and instrumental seasonal favorites alongside Irish, contemporary and original Christmas themes — all with a Celtic twist. This, together with stunning dance routines performed by the show’s tantalizing world champion dancers, will create an unforgettable evening’s entertainment for those who get the chance to see this captivating holiday program.

Audiences will hear Celtic Christmas songs such as “Christmas in Killarney,” “The Wexford Carol,” “Once Upon a Time in Ireland” and “Oichie Chiuin (Silent Night)” sung in Gaelic, the native language of the Celts. Christmas classics also include “It Came Upon the Midnight Clear,” “O Holy Night” and “I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day.”

Bluffs Business Association announces holiday events

BELLEAIR BLUFFS — The Bluffs Business Association announced a number of holiday-themed events scheduled in December.

Christmas at the Plaza will take place Thursday, Dec. 5, 5:30 p.m., at 100 Indian Rocks Road, Belleair Bluffs.

The Holiday Stroll and Market will be presented Friday, Dec. 6, 5 p.m., at the Alley, 596 Indian Rocks Road N.

The city of Belleair Bluffs Holiday Tree Lighting will be Friday, Dec. 6, 6 p.m., at City Hall, 2747 Sunset Blvd.

The Bluffs Business Association will host its holiday party Thursday, Dec. 12, 5:30 p.m., at Valley National Bank, 2781 W. Bay Drive.

For information, call 727-686-8797 or visit www.BluffsBusinessAssociation.com.

Ruth Eckerd Hall Chorus to perform holiday concert

CLEARWATER — The Ruth Eckerd Hall Chorus will perform a holiday concert Friday, Dec. 6, 7:30 p.m., at the Murray Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.

Tickets are $10. General admission tickets are priced at $5 for students and military with a valid ID.

Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.

In honor of the holiday season, the Ruth Eckerd Hall Chorus has prepared a unique blend of uplifting music that will surely bring joy to all. From solos to a full choir sound, there is something for everyone to enjoy. Join them in celebrating the most wonderful time of the year.

The Ruth Eckerd Hall Chorus, formerly known as the Clearwater Chorus, is the adult chorus of Ruth Eckerd Hall’s Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts and is comprised of members ages 19 and older. In addition to performing throughout the community, the chorus has toured in Europe and appeared alongside the Florida Orchestra, Linda Eder, Andy Williams and John Tesh.

Tropicana Field hosts Enchant Christmas

ST. PETERSBURG — Enchant Christmas, an immersive holiday light experience, will run through Dec. 29 at Tropicana Field, 1 Tropicana Drive, St. Petersburg.

The experience will feature trees up to 80 feet tall, larger-than-life ornaments, twinkling snowflakes and Santa in a glittering sleigh. The outfield will be transformed into a twinkling maze of stunning light displays and a Christmas Market stocked with over 60 local food and artisan merchant vendors. The infield will house an ice-skating trail adorned with spectacularly lit archways. Additionally, the RaysClub along with other premium areas will become available for VIP and private holiday party experiences.

Tickets start at $19.99 For tickets and information, visit EnchantChristmas.com.

South Pasadena to host tree lighting event

SOUTH PASADENA — The annual holiday tree lighting will take place Friday, Dec. 6, at Bay View Park, 7054 Sunset Drive S., South Pasadena.

Festivities will get underway at 6:30 p.m. The event will feature the tree lighting along with festive music, refreshments and a visit from Santa. For information, visit MySouthPasadena.com.

City announces annual tree lighting

PALM HARBOR — The second annual downtown tree lighting will take place Friday, Dec. 6, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., at Harbor Hall, 1190 Georgia Ave., Palm Harbor.

In addition to the tree lighting ceremony, there will be dance performances, entertainment and a choir singing holiday tunes. The event also will feature a play area with real snow along with food vendors. Admission is free.

For information, visit www.CSAPalmHarbor.org or call 727-771-6000.

Tierra Verde tree lighting set

TIERRA VERDE — The ninth annual tree lighting will take place Saturday, Dec. 7, 4 to 7 p.m., at 1110 Pinellas Bayway S., Tierra Verde.

The event will feature a raffle, visits with Santa, live entertainment, a pet parade, face painting, rock climbing and an open-air playground. Featured vendors include Dad’s Kettle Corn and the Artistic Whisk. A number of local groups will be on hand, such as Tampa Bay Watch, Tierra Verde Women’s Club, Friends of Fort De Soto and the Moms of Tierra Verde.

Those who donate a new, unwrapped child’s gift will receive a complimentary raffle ticket. Donations will benefit the Lealman Fire District’s annual toy drive.

Bay Voices to perform at Gulfport Public Library

GULFPORT — Returning for a fifth year, the Bay Voices men’s choral group will perform a holiday concert Tuesday, Dec. 10, 7 p.m., at the Gulfport Public Library, 5501 28th Ave. S., Gulfport.

This family-friendly event is free and open to the public. Complimentary wine, soft beverages and cheese will be offered.

Bay Voices was formed in 2007 after several members of the former Tampa Bay Gay Men’s Chorus got together and realized how much they had missed singing together. Since that time, the group has grown in popularity and renown and has performed concerts at venues including the Salvador Dali Museum, University of Tampa, International Plaza, the Sandpearl Resort and several local churches. This will be their fifth holiday concert at the Gulfport Public Library, performing Christmas and Chanukah favorites to ring in the season. The group is under the direction of Stephen L. Allen.

For booking information, email John Lulias at Lulias@aol.com. For information, visit www.facebook.com/BayVoices.

The event is sponsored by the LGBTQ Resource Center in conjunction with the Gulfport Public Library. The resource center provides collections, services and events throughout the year to the local LGBTQ community, its friends and family. For information, visit www.mygulfport.us/gpl.

Annual TI boat parade scheduled for Dec. 13

TREASURE ISLAND — The 34th annual Treasure Island Holiday Lighted Boat Parade will take place Friday, Dec. 13.

The parade will get underway at 6:20 p.m. just south of the Treasure Island Causeway Bridge. It will travel around Paradise Island to the 107th Avenue bridge, then back north through the TI Causeway Bridge at 7 p.m. The boats then head over to the Isles of Palms and Capri and finish at John’s Pass in front of Gator’s and Hooters at approximately 8:15 p.m.

A pre-parade party will begin at 4:30 p.m. at the Club Treasure Island, 400 Treasure Island Causeway, Treasure Island. The party will feature Santa and Mrs. Claus. Food and drink will be available for purchase. Admission to the party is one new, unwrapped toy or a cash donation. Proceeds will benefit the Christmas Toy Shop of Pinellas and the Edwards Family Foundation.

Chamber to host Merry Beach Market

MADEIRA BEACH — The Treasure Island and Madeira Beach Chamber of Commerce will present the inaugural Merry Beach Market Saturday, Dec. 14, 3 to 7 p.m., at R.O.C. Park, 200 Rex Place on Madeira Beach.

Local vendors will be selling merchandise and Santa Claus will be on hand for photo ops with the younger set. Live entertainment will keep the energy level high, and food and beverage stands will be in place to help fuel the festive atmosphere. The market is also a collection site for a local toy drive to help make the holidays brighter for local children.

A special treat after the Merry Beach Market is having an ideal vantage point for viewing the annual Madeira Beach Lighted Boat Parade.

“The Merry Beach Market is the chamber’s way of supporting our local vendors while providing a fun event leading up to the boat parade,” said Missy H. Hahn, chamber president. “It offers the community a more relaxed holiday shopping experience, with the added ‘gift’ of seeing the lighted boat parade.”

For vendor information, call the chamber 727-360-4121 or email news@islandneighborschamber.org.

Ruth Eckerd Hall to present Bowzer’s Holiday Rock and Roll Party

CLEARWATER — Bowzer’s Holiday Rock and Roll Party will take place Saturday, Dec. 14, 7:30 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.

Tickets start at $41.75. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.

Tis the season to celebrate when Jon “Bowzer” Bauman of Sha Na Na returns for his 12th annual Bowzer’s Holiday Rock and Roll Party. The show will feature performances by legendary rock and roll artists such as Peter Noone of Herman’s Hermits, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, and Mark Lindsay, former lead singer of Paul Revere & The Raiders. The concert also will include a Sha Na Na reunion with Henry Gross and Johnny Contardo, Bowzer & the Stingrays, and Rocky & the Rollers.

Matinee Opera Players to perform

PINELLAS PARK — The Matinee Opera Players will present a holiday show Sunday, Dec. 15, 3 p.m., at the Pinellas Park Performing Arts Center, 4951 78th Ave. N., Pinellas Park.

The show will feature holiday songs, show tunes, popular songs and arias, duets and scenes from the ensemble’s repertoire of well-known operas.

The show is family-friendly and children are welcome. Snacks will be available at intermission.

Admission is a suggested donation of $10. For information, call 727-204-4163.

Best Decorated Homes in beach communities to be awarded

The Redington Beaches Holiday Home Decorating Committee has announced that judging for the local competition for Best Decorated Home will be held on the evening of Thursday, Dec. 19.

The contest is open to all residents of Redington Beach, North Redington Beach and Redington Shores and all decorated homes will be considered. No formal entry is required; just decorate your home.

Residents of those towns are invited to dress up their homes in full holiday regalia. Lights, wreaths, garland, decorated trees, lawn displays and seasonal music are all encouraged as decorating options. Homes from each town will be awarded first, second and third place awards, with the lawn signage acknowledging the winners presented that evening. The house decorating winners will also be acknowledged at the awards presentation for the Redington Beaches/Indian Shores Holiday Boat Parade, set for Sunday, Dec. 22, at Caddy’s Restaurant in Indian Shores.

The Boat Parade/House Decorations award party is open to the public. Volunteer judges from each of the three participating towns make the selections.

For information about the contest, call Zoe Roseman at 727-392-0606.

Palm Harbor parade set

PALM HARBOR — The 37th annual Palm Harbor Community Holiday Parade will be presented Saturday, Dec. 21, 3 p.m., beginning at Delaware Avenue and 12th Street and ending in downtown Palm Harbor.

Santa Claus is coming to town. For more information about this free, family-friendly community event, visit www.CSAPalmHarbor.org or call 727-771-6000.

PASCO EVENTS

Craft fair

The 2019 Winter Wonderland Craft and Vendor Fair will be presented Saturday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at St. Ann’s Catholic Church, 7120 Massachusetts Ave., New Port Richey. More than 70 vendors will be present as well as food and entertainment. For more information, call Rosemarie Scordamaglia at 727-810-9300, ext. 1000.

Car show

Streetside Classics Christmas Car and Truck Show will take place Saturday, Dec. 7, 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., at 4610 Pet Lane, Lutz. The event will raise money for Toys for Tots. Free raffle tickets will be given for every new unwrapped toy donated, up to 10 items. This is a rain or shine event. There will also be music, vendors and refreshments. Registration for the car show will be 8 to 11 a.m. Judging will start at noon and awards will be given around 3 p.m. Registration is $20 in advance and $25 on the day of the show. For more information or to register a car, visit www.premiumcarshows.com.

Wine tasting

A holiday wine tasting will be presented Saturday, Dec. 7, 6 to 10 p.m., at the law firm of Michael A. Serrano, 25275 Wesley Chapel Blvd., Lutz. There will also be food pairings, a silent auction, a prize drawing, wine for purchase and games. All proceeds will benefit the Florida Dream Center’s human trafficking program. Tickets are $15. Visit www.eventbrite.com for tickets and information.

How the Grinch Saved Christmas

The West Pasco Business Association will host the 2019 How the Grinch Saved Christmas event Friday, Dec. 13, 6 p.m., at the Spartan Manor, 6121 Massachusetts Ave., New Port Richey.

The event will feature dancing, a lotto tree, live auctions, prize drawings and a date night “wine and dine” table. There will be dinner and a cash bar. Shadofax will perform live music. Contests include ugliest holiday sweater, best holiday “sox,” Grinch-Whoville look alike and most festive. The first 100 tickets are $35. After those are sold, tickets are $45. Visit wpba.biz. Call Maria at 727-934-0940 or email maria@wpba.biz to RSVP or for more information.

Winter Fest 2019

Winter Fest 2019/Toys for Tots Christmas Charity Expo will take place Saturday, Dec. 14, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Event Center Pasco, 8718 Trouble Creek Road, New Port Richey. There will be vendors and free pictures with Santa Claus. For every toy donation given, the attendee will be entered for door prizes. Call 813-493-4872 or visit www.eventcenterpasco.com.

Holiday Street Parade

The West Pasco Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Club of Holiday will present the 2019 Holiday Street Parade Saturday, Dec. 14, 6 to 9 p.m., in downtown New Port Richey. Visit westpasco.chambermaster.com for more information.

Tin Pan Alley holiday show

The Tin Pan Alley Christmas Show, a holiday spectacular, will be performed Friday, Dec. 20, 7 p.m., at Millpond Estates Clubhouse, 7729 Morningdale Drive, New Port Richey. Doors open at 6 p.m. for cocktails. Bring your own bottle and snacks. Tickets are $12. Call 727-376-1991 for tickets and more information.

New Year’s events

• Rooftop New Year’s Eve will be presented Tuesday, Dec. 31, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., at The Social, 5650 Main St., New Port Richey. The cost is $100 and includes domestic beer, house wine and mimosas, a champagne toast and hors d’oeuvres. There will be music by DJ Cease. Tickets are limited. For more information, call 727-834-8137, email thesocialnpr@outlook.com or visit thesocialnpr.com.

• “Diamond Sky,” a New Year’s Eve fundraising event for the Community Service Council of West Pasco, will take place Tuesday, Dec. 31, 8 p.m. to midnight, at the Columbian Event Center, 5850 Farrell Way, Port Richey. There will be dinner, dancing, a silent auction and a prize drawing. Tickets are $75. For tickets and information, visit Eventbrite.com.