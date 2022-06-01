TAMPA — British duo Tears for Fears have embarked on the first leg of their “Tipping Point World Tour” with Garbage as support. The tour includes a performance Friday, June 10, 7:30 p.m., at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the Florida State Fairgrounds, 4802 U.S. 301 N., Tampa.
Tickets start at $30. Call 813-740-2446 or visit www.livenation.com.
The run will marks Tears for Fears’ first U.S. tour since 2017. The tour is in support of the band’s first new studio album in nearly two decades. “The Tipping Point” was released in February via Concord Records.
“We couldn’t be more excited to start playing concerts again,” said Curt Smith in a press release announcing the tour. "We’ve missed seeing our friends on the road around the world and the energy of performing live.”
“‘The Tipping Point’ has been a long time in the making and we are looking forward to playing our favorites from the new album as well as our classics from throughout the years,” added of Roland Orzabal.
Tears for Fears were one of the most iconic bands of the ’80s, selling over 30 million albums worldwide with singles such as “Shout,” “Everybody Wants to Rule the World,” “Mad World,” “Sowing the Seeds of Love,” and “Woman in Chains” acknowledged as classics.
“The Tipping Point” is the band’s first album since their reunion album “Everybody Loves a Happy Ending” in 2004. Since then, the band have toured extensively, including a sold-out UK arena tour. In 2017, they released “Rule the World,” a best-of compilation that returned the band to upper reaches of the album charts once more.
According to Concord Records, Tears for Fears were always more ambitious than the average synth pop group. From the beginning, Orzabal and Smith were tackling big subjects — their very name derived from Arthur Janov’s primal scream therapy, and his theories were evident throughout their debut, ”The Hurting.” Driven by catchy, infectious synth pop, “The Hurting” became a big hit in their native England, setting the stage for international stardom with their second album, 1985’s “Songs from the Big Chair.” On the strength of the singles “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” and “Shout,” the record became a major hit, establishing the duo as one of the leading acts of the second generation of MTV stars.
Instead of quickly recording a follow-up, Tears for Fears labored over their third album, the psychedelic and jazz-rock-tinged “The Seeds of Love.” While the album was a big hit, it was the end of an era instead of a new beginning. Smith left the group early in the ’90s, and Orzabal continued with the band.
Tears for Fears’ 1993 release “Elemental” was essentially a solo record from Orzabal. On the strength of the adult contemporary hit “Break It Down Again,” the album became a modest hit, reaching gold status in the United States. Smith, meanwhile, released a solo album in 1993, “Soul on Board.” Orzabal returned with another Tears for Fears album, “Raoul and the Kings of Spain,” in 1995.
In 2000, routine paperwork obligations led to Orzabal and Smith’s first conversation in nearly a decade. The two patched up their differences and decided to work together again. Fourteen new songs were written and recorded, and the ensuing album, “Everybody Loves a Happy Ending,” was eventually released in September 2004.
Since the reunion, Tears for Fears has been touring internationally on a semi-regular basis. In April 2010, they joined the reformed ’80s pop group Spandau Ballet on their seven-date tour of Australia and New Zealand, before a four-date headlining tour of their own in Southeast Asia and a 17-date tour of the United States. The band continued to perform small scale tours on an annual basis. In 2011 and 2012, they played dates in the North America, Japan, South Korea, Manila and South America.