How can one not admire the works of Edgar Allan Poe? As both a horror writer and lifelong fan of the genre, I can attest to the fact that his influence on the genre is immeasurable. But his literary contributions are not limited to a single pigeonhole. In addition to his well-known tales of the macabre, he basically invented detective fiction and was among the earliest writers to dabble in the field of science fiction.
Poe died in 1849 under somewhat enigmatic circumstances. He was only 40 years old. There is disagreement as to the exact number of tales he completed in his abbreviated lifetime. Most agree that the number falls between 60 and 70. His stories have been collected in countless omnibuses and anthologies over the last 173 years. Many have been adapted into feature films, comic books, and graphic novels. The Alan Parsons Project’s debut album, “Tales of Mystery and Imagination,” features retellings of Poe’s tales such as “The Tell Tale Heart,” and “The Cask of Amontillado.”
I can’t remember when or where I first discovered Poe. It may have been one of Roger Corman’s Poe cycle adaptations: “The Masque of the Red Death,” released in 1964, would have been broadcast on WTOG’s Saturday afternoon TV horror movie series “Creature Feature,” hosted by the Tampa Bay legend Dr. Paul Bearer (as portrayed by Dick Bennick Sr.). On the other hand, I may have found Poe in the classroom at my Tyrone area elementary school. In the 1970s, Pendulum Press published a series of comic book adaptations — similar in presentation to Classics Illustrated — under the imprint Now Age Books. Among the books in this series was “The Best of Poe,” which included “The Fall of the House of Usher.”
It wasn’t until college that I understood what made Poe’s work so appealing to me: his execution of a “unity of effect.” It is a philosophy of composition I strive to follow in my own fiction.
I can see Poe’s “unity of effect” at work in the new film “Raven’s Hollow.” Directed by Christopher Hatton, this movie is not an adaptation of one of Poe’s tales. Instead, it is a work of fiction using Poe as its central character.
Set in 1830, the film follows West Point military Cadet Edgar Allan Poe and four other cadets as they travel through upstate New York beneath cold, gray skies. On their journey, they discover a dying man who has been tied to a sacrificial rack made from branches. His killer eviscerated him. Before he dies, he utters a single word: “Raven.”
At the urging of Poe, played by actor William Moseley, the cadets retrieve the man’s corpse and search for a nearby community. They soon stumble upon Raven’s Hollow — and quickly conclude that the man was trying to convey the name of his home.
As soon as they ride into the town, they sense something is amiss. The town seems nearly deserted, and its few inhabitants are clearly reluctant to speak to the visitors. Their statements and demeanor suggest they are hiding sinister secrets.
Again at Poe’s insistence, the cadets decide to stay in Raven’s Hollow to determine who is responsible for the man’s brutal murder. Poe becomes infatuated with Charlotte (Melanie Zanetti), daughter of the town’s innkeeper Elizabet (Kate Dickie). Usher (Oberon K.A. Adjepong) — a resident of the town who is connected to Charlotte and Elizabet — warns the cadets that they are in danger and advises them to leave as soon as possible.
Usher reveals that there is an evil entity tormenting the village. He calls it a raven, but claims it is not an animal. What he describes is a supernatural force, though he cannot decide if it is a spirit or a demon. Most of the cadets do not initially believe Usher’s claims. Nevertheless, one of the visitors disappears during the night. Poe leads a hasty search the following morning, discovering the grisly remains of his comrade buried beneath floorboards in an abandoned building outside of the town.
Even after finding the mutilated body, Poe discounts the idea of a supernatural entity as the architect of these crimes. The viewer, however, knows better.
Hatton imbues the film with heavy gothic ambiance. I think he may well have used the opening lines from Poe’s “The Fall of the House of Usher” to visualize the milieu: “During the whole of a dull, dark, and soundless day in the autumn of the year, when the clouds hung oppressively low in the heavens, I had been passing alone, on horseback, through a singularly dreary tract of country; and at length found myself, as the shades of the evening drew on, within view of the melancholy House of Usher.” Raven’s Hollow is an entire village of buildings that — like the house of Roderick Usher — evoke “a sense of insufferable gloom.”
Unfortunately, while Hatton put extra effort into making the atmosphere effectively gloomy, he shortchanged most of the characters populating those grim environs. Poe and his colleagues are thinly developed caricatures, and it is difficult to foster much sympathy for them even as they slip deeper into peril. The townsfolk are mostly presented as untrustworthy and erratic. Even their testimonies are shown to be unreliable throughout the film. It’s unclear to know who among them is well-meaning and who is potentially hostile.
The biggest issue though is the fact that Moseley is outright distracting as Poe. He’s a square peg and Hatton is trying to mash him into a round hole. He simply doesn’t mirror Poe in any sense that the viewing audience might expect. That may have been intentional, but it kept me from connecting with the story’s protagonist because it caused such cerebral dissonance.
“Poe is remembered to history as a pallid, haunted figure, but long before that he was a bright and distinguished West Point cadet,” the film’s production notes states. “The events surrounding his sudden discharge have never been explained. Here is where our story is set. In Raven’s Hollow, Poe becomes the central character of an imaginative Gothic horror that delves into the origins of his dark fiction and fractured psyche. It is the fantastic tale of how Poe became Poe.”
But Moseley’s Poe doesn’t feel like Poe — and that’s a significant fail in terms of the film’s ability to maintain its hold over the viewer. That problem is further exacerbated by a barrage of Easter eggs — such as calling one of the character’s Usher. Hatton is either suggesting that story seeds fall at Poe’s feet every few minutes or he is just trying to be clever by inserting as many references and allusions as possible to appease well-read viewers. There are so many citations that I started to imagine a Pop-Up Video version, ala VH1, with onscreen footnotes interrupting the plot.
The film does feature some outstanding performances, including Adjepong portrayal of Usher and Dickie’s Elizabet. Also delivering a solid showing is David Hayman. Hayman plays the town’s eccentric doctor, known for taking perverse pleasure in dissecting cadavers. The fact that he somehow looks like Ian Holm playing Bilbo Baggins makes his character even more wickedly weird.
Even with its flaws, “Raven’s Hollow” is entertaining. While the characters could be better cultivated and the plot could be more cohesive and less confusing, the creepy, brooding tone goes a long way toward making it appealing — if not as an attention-grabbing, thought-provoking tale of the macabre, then at least as a fascinating curio that speculates on Poe’s source of inspiration.
“Raven’s Hollow” debuted on Shudder Sept. 22.