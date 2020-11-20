ST. PETERSBURG — The Chick Corea Akoustic Band with John Patitucci and Dave Weckl will perform Tuesday, Dec. 15, 7:30 p.m., at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S., St. Petersburg.
Tickets start at $47.50. Visit www.themahaffey.com. For member seating, email lbelvedere@billedwardsfoundationforthearts.org. All seating will be sold in pairs. This is to ensure proper social distancing throughout the house. All guests are required to wear face coverings while inside the venue.
The Chick Corea Akoustic Band reunites Corea with longtime brothers-in-music Patitucci and Weckl, bringing the whip-shot runs and lyrical flights that they pioneered in Chick’s Elektric Band back to a classic acoustic piano trio. Expect Corea’s signature boundless energy on piano, Patitucci’s mastery on the bass, and Weckl’s unmistakable talent on drums.
Corea has attained iconic status in music. The keyboardist, composer and bandleader is a DownBeat Hall of Famer and NEA Jazz Master, as well as the fourth-most nominated artist in Grammy Awards history with 63 nods — and 22 wins, in addition to a number of Latin Grammys. From straight-ahead to avant-garde, bebop to jazz-rock fusion, children’s songs to chamber and symphonic works, he has touched an astonishing number of musical bases in his career since playing with the genre-shattering bands of Miles Davis in the late ’60s and early ’70s.
Patitucci is one of the most widely recorded and in-demand bassists today, in any genre, having performed on countless albums with Corea, Wayne Shorter, B.B. King, Bonnie Raitt, Herbie Hancock, Sting, and many others. In 1986, he was voted by his peers in the studios as the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences MVP on Acoustic Bass.
For more than 35 years, Weckl has developed and maintained a reputation among fans, peers, and the international music community as one of the great living drummers. Modern Drummer magazine has inducted Weckl into its Hall of Fame (2000) and named him “one of the 25 best drummers of all time.”